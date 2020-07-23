Drone Industry Assessment 2020-2025: Insights Into the Largest and Fastest-Growing Segments

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Drone Market Report 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Drone Market Report provides the most comprehensive outline, analysis and forecast of the drone market.

The report contains a five-year forecast of global drone market figures for 2020-2025, broken down by segment, industry, application method, region, and country, as well as drone market unit sales. The study also contains an outline and analysis of current commercial drone regulations frameworks and challenges within those.

Finally, the report also outlines the future trends and opportunities to look out for on the drone market, namely the mega, macro and microtrends that will most affect the commercial drone industry in the coming years.

The report is based on months of research and analysis by the team and market model which was built based on years of experience in the commercial drone industry and an intimate understanding of the drone market.

The Market Model is a unique bottom-up approach to measuring the commercial drone market using actual data and primary sources. As a result of this complex model, the figures and topics covered in the Drone Market Report are both comprehensive and reliable. They are a product of both qualitative and quantitative research and analysis, and a look beyond the hype that drones have experienced in the past few years.



This report highlights the following;

According to the Drone Market Report 2020, the global drone market will grow from $22.5 billion in 2020 to over $42.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

in 2020 to over in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%. Service is and will continue to be the largest segment of the drone industry, but the software is the fastest growing.

Energy is and will continue to be the largest industry on the drone market, but Transportation & Warehousing is growing the fastest and will be the second-largest market by 2025.

Inspection continues to be the leading application method of drones, but the greatest growth is expected in drone deliveries.

The Asian market has now taken over the North American one as the largest regional drone market in the world. This is partly due to the sustained growth of Chinese and Japanese drone markets, but also due to the significant growth of the Indian drone market.

In fact, having legalized drones in December 2018 , India will be by far the fastest-growing commercial drone market in the world, by 2025 becoming the 3rd largest commercial drone market.

Key Topics Covered



GLOSSARY



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?

1.2 Drones: What Do They Look Like?

1.3 Drone Market Segmentation

1.4 Drone Application Methods

1.5 Drone Market Industries and Use Cases



2 DRONE MARKET 2020-2025

2.1 Commercial & Private Drone Market

2.1.1 Market Size 2020-2025

2.1.2 Drone Market: Commercial vs. Private 2020-2025

2.2 Commercial Drone Market by Segment

2.2.1 Market Size by Segment 2020-2025

2.2.2 Market Size by Region 2020-2025

2.2.3 Market Size by Country 2020-2025

2.3 Commercial Drone Market by Industry

2.3.1 Market Size by Industry 2020-2025

2.3.2 Market Size by Region 2020-2025

2.3.3 Market Size by Country 2020-2025

2.4 Commercial Drone Market by Method

2.4.1 Market Size by Method 2020-2025

2.4.2 Market Size by Region 2020-2025

2.4.3 Market Size by Country 2020-2025

2.5 Commercial Drone Market by Unit Sales

2.5.1 Market Size by Unit Sales 2020-2025

2.5.2 Market Size by Region 2020-2025

2.5.3 Market Size by Country 2020-2025

2.6 Private Drone Market by Segment

2.6.1 Market Size by Segment 2020-2025

2.6.2 Market Size by Region 2020-2025

2.6.3 Market Size by Country 2020-2025

2.7 Private Drone Market by Unit Sales

2.7.1 Market Size by Unit Sales 2020-2025

2.7.2 Market Size by Region 2020-2025

2.7.3 Market Size by Country 2020-2025

2.8 Drone Market by Region & Country

2.8.1 Market Size by Region 2020-2025

2.8.2 North American Drone Market

2.8.2.1 Market Size by Country 2020-2025

2.8.2.2 Drone Market USA

2.8.2.2 Drone Market Canada

2.8.3 South American Drone Market

2.8.4 European Drone Market

2.8.4.1 Market Size by Country 2020-2025

2.8.4.2 Drone Market Germany

2.8.4.3 Drone Market France

2.8.4.4 Drone Market United Kingdom

2.8.4.5 Drone Market Italy

2.8.5 Middle East & African Drone Market

2.8.6 Asian Drone Market

2.8.6.1 Market Size by Country 2020-2025

2.8.6.2 Drone Market China

2.8.6.3 Drone Market Japan

2.8.6.4 Drone Market India

2.8.7 Oceanian Drone Market

2.8.7.1 Market Size by Country 2020-2025

2.8.7.2 Drone Market Australia



3 COMMERCIAL DRONE REGULATIONS

3.1 How are Drones Regulated?

3.2 General Drone Rulemaking - Stakeholders

3.3 General Drone Rulemaking - Workflow

3.4 Regulatory Deep Dive - European Regulations Overview

3.5 Regulatory Deep Dive - US Regulations Overview

3.6 Country Specific Developments

3.7 Key Drone Regulation Challenges



4 TRENDS AND PERSPECTIVES

4.1 Introduction to Trends

4.2 5G Technology

4.3 Automated Base Stations (Drone-In-A-Box Solutions)

4.4 Blockchain

4.5 Computer Vision

4.6 Fog Computing

4.7 IoT - The Internet of Things



