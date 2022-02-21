Drone Package Delivery Market size worth $ 15,046.45 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 53% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Drone Package Delivery Market" By Type (Fixed-Wings, Multirotor, Hybrid), By Package Size (<2KG, 2-5 KG, >5 KG), By End User (Medical and Healthcare, Retails), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Drone Package Delivery Market size was valued at USD 501.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15,046.45 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 53% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Drone Package Delivery Market Overview

Quickly the latest technological developments in self-determining unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and developed regulations may soon open the way for their high-scale implementation in the drone package delivery of products. The use of drones could drastically diminish labor costs and has been absorbed as a potential disruptor to the parcel delivery industry. E-commerce retailers and delivery companies such as Flipkart, Amazon, and others are already filing up patents for the development of multi-level fulfillment centers for unmanned aerial vehicles or "drone-beehives" that would allow the deployment of this technology within the built environment.

Stream in the utilization of the internet of things (IoT) in drone delivery systems, demand for faster delivery, an increase in carbon emission-free transport solutions are the elements that drive the global Drone Package Delivery Market. Moreover, limited drone operability in grating weather and near high-rise buildings hinder the market growth.

Presently, drone delivery services are in their developing stage. The costs related to operations are climbing because of its latest technology, and it has limitations on the amount of weight and areas of use. Ongoing, the weight that a typical drone can carry ranges between 1 and 12 kg, while the delivery distance range is somewhere between 1 and 25 km. The absence of infrastructure due to their high investment cost is restraining the growth of the drone delivery services market.

Key Developments

In February 2021 , Zipline signed a service level agreement with the Kaduna State Government to use drones in the health supply chain system. The delivery will include daily medical supplies, such as blood pints and medicines, and planned delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

, Zipline signed a service level agreement with the Kaduna State Government to use drones in the health supply chain system. The delivery will include daily medical supplies, such as blood pints and medicines, and planned delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. In November 2020 , Matternet launched a medical drone delivery network through a delivery pilot at Labor Berlin Charité Vivantes, a health system in Berlin, Germany . Matternet claims this to be the first urban beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) medical drone delivery network in the largest city of the EU, with the potential to serve millions of patients each year.

, Matternet launched a medical drone delivery network through a delivery pilot at Labor Berlin Charité Vivantes, a health system in . Matternet claims this to be the first urban beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) medical drone delivery network in the largest city of the EU, with the potential to serve millions of patients each year. In August 2020 , FedEx collaborated with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Memphis International Airport to safely test drone on-airport operations to help develop federal policies and procedures for the safe integration of drones in the airport environment.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Zipline (US), Matternet Inc., (US), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), FedEx (US), EHang (China), Wing Aviation LLC (US), Boeing (US)., Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Drone Package Delivery Market On the basis of Type, Package Size, End User, and Geography.

Drone Package Delivery Market, By Package Size

<2KG



2-5 KG



>5 KG

Drone Package Delivery Market, By Type

Fixed-Wings



Multirotor



Hybrid

Drone Package Delivery Market, By End User

Medical and Healthcare



Retails



Others

Drone Package Delivery Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

