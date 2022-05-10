Drone Package Delivery Market worth $5,556 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Drone Package Delivery Market by Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, Service), Type (Fixed-Wing, Multirotor, Hybrid), Range (Short <25 Km, Long>25 Km), Package Size, Duration, End Use, Operation Mode, Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Drone Package Delivery Market is projected to grow from USD 228 million in 2022 to USD 5,556 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 49.0% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market across the globe can be attributed to surging demand for quick, instant, same day delivery, and emergency supplies and rising amendments in regulatory frameworks to encourage drone package delivery and increasing demand for lowering carbon emission.

Based on solution, the platform segment is projected to lead the drone package delivery market during the forecast period.

Based on solution, the drone package delivery market has been classified into platform, software, infrastructure, and service. Drones are increasingly being adopted for the delivery of food items, product packages, and medical supplies, among others. The growing use of delivery drones leads to the requirement for proper software and infrastructure that support them. The Platform segment is projected to lead the drone package delivery market during the forecast period.

Based on package size, the <2 kilograms segment is projected to lead the drone package delivery market from 2022 to 2030.

Based on package size, the drone package delivery market has been segmented into <2 kilograms, 2–5 kilograms, and >5 kilograms. Package size or payload capacity is an important parameter in delivery drones. Presently, these drones have a limited payload capacity. However, ongoing advancements in drone logistics are expected to boost the payload carrying capacity of delivery drones. The <2 kilograms segment is projected to lead the drone package delivery market from 2022 to 2030.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be high growth potential markets for the drone package delivery during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest market share due to the increasing demand for online food purchases among the huge population. There is a rising trend in emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia among others for online grocery purchases which will drive the regional market growth in the upcoming years. The Asia Pacific drone package delivery market is expected to witness significant growth due to innovation in technology, low-cost manufacturing, and increasing demand for fast deliveries in the region.

Major players in the drone package delivery market are Amazon.com, Inc. (US), DHL International GmbH (Germany), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US), Zipline (US), Matternet Inc., (US), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands) FedEx (US), Matternet (US), EHang (China), and Wing Aviation (US), and Boeing (US). These companies have strong distribution networks in the logistics business across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions in turn driving the demand for last mile deliveries and drone package deliveries.

