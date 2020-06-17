Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market to Witness Enhanced Application Into 3D Modelling, Filming & Photography, Mapping & Surveying, Surveillance & SAR Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market size is projected to touch 84.31 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. Drones are extensively preferred for a wide array of applications such as data collection, security and surveillance, and agriculture. Businesses worldwide are developing new applications of drones in their daily operations.

Real-time applications for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) are growing rapidly across various industries, owing to increasing investment and relaxations in strict norms imposed by the government. Companies across the globe are making new and improved operating and business models owing to rapidly advancing drone technology.

The application of drones in everyday operations is predicted to considerably benefit security & surveillance, agriculture, infrastructure maintenance, large-scale projects, and mapping & surveying. Insurance and mining are projected to capitalize on the growth of integrated drones into their various operations to boost process improvement by easily acquiring high-quality and voluminous data.

Businesses worldwide are preferring to purchase information and data than spending on this equipment Companies are exploring the applications of drones in emergencies and aerial firefighting along with support in the design of commercial/residential complexes and infrastructure.

North America is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years owing to rising demand for drones across various industries particularly in the U.S. The key players of the drone-powered business solutions market are 3D Robotics, Pix4D, DroneDeploy, senseFly Ltd., Phoenix Drone Services LLC, PrecisionHawk, Eagle-Eye Drone Service, FlyWorx, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd., Aerobo, Airware, Inc., and Skylark Drones.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Commercial drones and their uses are predicted to occupy the top position in exports for many European companies.

Drone service providers are emphasizing on data collection and data processing owing to limitations and obstructions in daily data collection operations.

Regulatory and legal aspects of drone applications are the leading factors driving the preference for drones by various companies across the globe.

Managing internal fleets of drones is the new trend among companies. Instead, companies are contacting the third-party service providers under Drone as a Service (DaaS) license.

Poland is the leading country to pass regulations regarding commercial uses of drones, such as rules for Beyond Visible Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights, insurance regulations, and training for pilots after South Africa and Singapore .

Million Insights has segmented the global drone-powered business solutions market on the basis of solution type, drone type, application, end-use industry, and region:

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Services





Software

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Multi-Rotor



Fixed-Wing



Other

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Filming & Photography



Mapping & Surveying



Data Acquisition & Analytics



Surveillance & SAR



3D Modeling



Delivery Service



Other

Drone-Powered Business Solutions End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Real Estate & Construction



Media & Entertainment



Energy



Oil & Gas





Utility & Power





Renewable Energy



Agriculture



Security & Law Enforcement



Logistics & Transportation



Other

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K





Poland



Asia Pacific



Chin





Japan



Middle East & Afric

& Afric

South Africa



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico

