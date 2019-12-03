Drone Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027
This recent study on the drone services market offers its readers a holistic market synopsis, supported by comprehensive analysis of the global drone services market scenario. The report on the drone services market analyzes the scenario for the forecast period of 2019-2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2017 is the historic period.
Readers are able to make long-term decisions concerning their businesses with the help of the crucial findings and exclusive drone services market insights included in this extensive research. The study also emphasizes on the key drone services market subtleties that are likely to influence the market in the foreseeable future. It also offers both, qualitative and quantitative insights on the future progress of the drone services market.
This comprehensive research study brings forth a succinct outlook concerning the changing dynamics of the drone services market, by realizing the essential drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This study also incorporates a brief SWOT analysis of the leading market actors operating in the drone services industry, which enables readers to obtain a crystal-clear view of the drone services market for the foreseeable timeframe of 2019-2027.
The global market report provides vital information about the major market players in the drone services market, along with their key strategies, capitals, and products, which can help stakeholders in grasping valuable insights into the drone services market. This report is divided into segments to help readers in grasping discrete insights of the drone services market.
Key Questions Answered in the Drone Services Market Report
- How much revenue will the drone services market generate in 2027?
- Which regions are contributing a greater share to the overall drone services market revenue?
- What are the important strategies adopted by leading drone service market players?
- Which manufacturing companies are leading the drone services market?
- What are the major advancements witnessed across the drone services market?
- What are the critical challenges faced by manufacturers in the drone services market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Drone Services Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Key Trends Analysis
4.4. Global Drone Services Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Mn)
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Drone Services Market
4.6. Value Chain Analysis - Global Drone Services Market
4.7. Market Outlook
5. Global Drone Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
5.1. Overview & Definitions
5.2. Global Drone Services Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027
5.2.1. Aerial Photography
5.2.2. Delivery/Pickup
5.2.3. Surveying & Inspection
5.2.4. Monitoring
5.2.5. Others
5.3. Application Comparison Matrix
5.4. Global Drone Services Market Attractiveness, by Application
6. Global Drone Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use Industry
6.1. Overview & Definition
6.2. Global Drone Services Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2027
6.2.1. Media & Entertainment
6.2.2. Infrastructure
6.2.3. Logistics
6.2.4. Oil & Gas
6.2.5. Military & Defense
6.2.6. Agriculture
6.2.7. Others
6.3. End-use Industry Comparison Matrix
6.4. Market Attractiveness, by End-use Industry
7. Global Drone Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
7.1. Overview
7.2. Global Drone Services Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027
7.2.1. North America
7.2.2. Europe
7.2.3. Asia Pacific
7.2.4. Middle East & Africa
7.2.5. South America
7.3. Global Drone Services Market Attractiveness, by Region
Market Players - Competition Matrix
Global Drone Services Market Share Analysis (%), by Company (2018)
Company Profiles (Details - Basic Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)
- Cyberhawk Innovations Limited
- Skylark Drones Private Limited
- Precision Hawk
- Prioria Robotics Inc.
- Phoenix Drone Services
- Identified Technologies
- Measure UAS
- Dronedeploy
- Sharper Shape
- Terra Drone
