Drone Technology Market Size in Education Sector to Grow by USD 499.16 million | 39% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Drone Technology Market in Education Sector: Driver

The increased emphasis on STEM education is driving the drone technology market growth in the education sector. Schools and educational institutions are trying to implement changes in the education system to ensure that the workforce has better skillsets. Governments in various countries are encouraging schools to promote STEM education. These factors have increased the incorporation of advanced technology and hardware systems in classrooms.

Drone Technology Market in Education Sector: Key Vendor Analysis

The report on the drone technology market in the education sector offers information on several market vendors, including Aerialtronics DV B.V., Drona Aviation Pvt. Ltd., EHang Holdings Ltd., GoPro inc., Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft industrial Co. Ltd., Makeblock Co. Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, Robolink inc., Shenzhen Fimi Robot Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen RYZE Tech Co. Ltd., Skydio inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Traxxas, and Yuneec international Co. Ltd. among others.

The drone technology market in the education sector is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching innovative products, using multi-distribution sales channels, and collaborating with educational institutions to compete in the market. The competition among major vendors in the global drone technology market in the education sector is quite high. This is because of the rising demand for drones in the education sector for teaching and surveillance purposes.

Drone Technology Market In Education Sector Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the drone technology market in the education sector by application (security surveillance and learning), end-user (higher education sector and K-12 sector), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as a significant number of educational institutions present in India and China. Japan and China are the key countries for the drone technology market in the education sector in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

By application, the security surveillance segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of surveillance and security equipment in educational institutions is a necessity. The deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is increasing on university campuses due to their vulnerability to security threats. Thus, the growing number of security threats such as campus shootings and cheating during exams are expected to be the major drivers for this segment.

Drone Technology Market Scope in Education Sector Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 499.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.74 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aerialtronics DV B.V., Drona Aviation Pvt. Ltd., EHang Holdings Ltd., GoPro inc., Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft industrial Co. Ltd., Makeblock Co. Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, Robolink inc., Shenzhen Fimi Robot Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen RYZE Tech Co. Ltd., Skydio inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Traxxas, and Yuneec international Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

