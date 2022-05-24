Dronedek Appoints New COO; Holds First Shareholders Meeting

Key points include Mark Hamm as new COO and new crowdfunding launch on StartEngine

INDIANAPOLIS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dronedek, known for its "smart mailbox of the future," announced at its first shareholder meeting that it has appointed Mark Hamm as its Chief Operating Officer. They also announced the upcoming launch a new crowdfunding round on the Kevin O'Leary-advised platform, StartEngine.com.

Hamm, formerly Vice President of Innovation at FedEx, will begin working with the Dronedek team June 1. The new crowdfunding campaign is expected to launch mid-June, with details announced soon.

Dan O'Toole, DroneDek CEO

"We're very pleased that Mark was interested in joining our team and know that he brings an incredible knowledge base that will enhance our product and operations," said Dronedek CEO and Founder Dan O'Toole. "Our fundraising plans are in accordance with our strategic plan and will support continued company growth and production."

On the Sunday, May 15 call, shareholders approved the following additions to the company's board of directors: Mark Hamm, Laurie Tucker, Kevin McAdams, and Bill Stafford.

Parties interested in learning more about the company and its upcoming StartEngine campaign can register interest here to receive further information. Dronedek has already raised $7.1 million through past crowdfunding and other investments.

"The momentum is really building," O'Toole said, outlining plans to launch a demonstration project in Lawrence, Ind., in the coming weeks.

O'Toole recently established a new market which he calls MaaS, or mailbox as a service, in part to address package theft, which has affected 64 percent of Americans. More than $9 billion in goods and services is lost through theft or inaccurate deliveries annually. Fortune Business Insights estimates the overall drone package delivery space will be worth $51 billion by 2028.

Last year, Dronedek partnered with Oracle for its cloud and data management services. O'Toole later announced Indian defense contractor Bharat Electronics Limited would develop, design and produce a portion of its smart mailboxes. Other collaborative partners include Alpine 4 Holdings subsidiary Vayu Aerospace, HUSH Aerospace and Nova Labs, formerly Helium Inc. Dronedek has filed for or been awarded 111 patent claims.

About Dronedek: Dronedek smart mailboxes focus on package security for all traditional and autonomous delivery methods. Each multi-functional unit works with any delivery method or content type, features a climate-controlled interior cabin to protect medical and food deliveries, alerts users to package arrivals, can act as recharge stations for drones, and even serve as an emergency services alert. Units and features are controlled with a simple app.

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at 317-446-5240

