DroneSense Introduces Mobile Streaming and Asset Tracking

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneSense, a comprehensive software platform that empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft programs, is excited to introduce two new features to improve user experience and increase the safety and functionality of public safety operations - Mobile Streaming and Asset Tracking.

DroneSense is participating in a three-day Public Safety Drone and Robotics program at the Reveille Peak Ranch, hosted by Granite Defense Technology. The event has attracted over 300 public safety first responders from 70 agencies across Texas and the United States. In his kickoff presentation, Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense, announced the new features to the platform.

"Mobile Streaming and Asset Tracking are absolute game-changers for first responders," said Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. "We designed these features with the needs of first responders in mind, particularly emphasizing the improved outcomes that often accompany an open and inclusive systems architecture. We believe that by equipping organizations with as much information and as many options as possible, they can run more successful missions, collaborate more effectively, and make better decisions about how to complete missions."

The first of the new features, Mobile Streaming, allows any authorized user with an iOS or Android phone or tablet to livestream into the secure DroneSense Ops Hub, giving operations teams significant access to additional real-time data. This dramatically increases the amount of information that users can readily access. Mobile Streaming also extends to any device that has a video output including planes, helicopters, robots and external cameras.

DroneSense's new Mobile Streaming feature allows users to view all participating devices and drones together on a map, providing the ability to compare aerial views while seeing what is occurring on the ground. "This new feature strongly resonates with our customers, giving anyone who is not a pilot the ability to participate in an operation by streaming with their devices," Eyhorn said.

The second feature, Asset Tracking, allows users to visualize anyone with a GPS device in real time and to identify themselves as officers, patrol cars, K-9 units, unmanned aircraft, robotic units and others. Through extensive customer input, DroneSense understands increased situational awareness allows users to better allocate and use the resources at their disposal, resulting in better outcomes.

"Our customers have told us this is one of the first systems to integrate manned and unmanned assets on a single pane of glass to help make better real-time decisions," Eyhorn said. "These products have been extensively tested in the field for the last several months. We are very happy to share them with our entire customer base."

DroneSense helps the nation's leading public safety, government, and critical infrastructure organizations manage life-saving drone programs on one integrated platform, handling all stages of unmanned aircraft missions and helping all organizational roles, including pilots, operations, and administrators.

Based in Austin, Texas, DroneSense offers a comprehensive solution that empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft programs. The company's mission-critical software platform enables users to leverage the full capabilities of drones in all operations. Drones powered by the DroneSense platform provide decision-quality data that expands situational awareness and acts as a force multiplier, ultimately leading to more lives saved and safer outcomes in public safety. To learn more about DroneSense, please visit www.dronesense.com.

