Drool Magazine Launches To Let Dogs Tell Their Own Stories For The First Time

The inaugural issue introduces readers to 96 pages of curated, dog-centric editorial with in-depth features that uncover compelling canine stories. The full-length articles spotlight the most interesting things our four-legged friends are doing across the country, including a pair of Italian Maremma sheepdogs managing livestock at Hanzell Winery in California, service dogs helping with prisoner counseling through non-profit organization, Pawsitive Change, and pups working alongside their owners at Denver-based record of the month club, Vinyl Me, Please.

DROOL also playfully explores the connections at the heart of the canine-human relationship - from a first-hand narrative of a new owner on his first 5,000 mile road trip with his new puppy, Blue, to a look at Mork Skywalker, the rescue dog turned internet sensation with a strong resemblance to Yoda. Further highlighting the joy that dogs bring into their pet parent's lives, the first issue contains an interview with "Mean Girls" Broadway star and dog fanatic, Erika Henningsen.

"With over a decade in the pet industry, I've had the privilege of discovering so many cool dogs and awesome people whose stories haven't been told," shared James Crouch, Editor-In-Chief of DROOL and Founder & CEO of BIXBI. "DROOL was born out of the desire to provide free access to these types of interesting narratives that have been previously undocumented in the world of pets. Our editorial isn't about tips and tricks for dogs - we're going direct to the core of dogs' lives, and telling the most intriguing stories about pups and dog lovers."

Alongside the curated editorials and bold visuals, DROOL features unique, canine-focused artwork throughout the issue that highlights a variety of styles from independent artists nationwide. Photography from Keith Ladzinski, contributor to National Geographic and world renowned photographer, is additionally included to bring light to the playful, unseen moments of the canine existence.

Available in both print and digital formats, readers can experience the first issue of DROOL for free at https://droolzine.com/.

About BIXBI

Based in Boulder, CO, BIXBI is the country's leading supplier of all fresh meat dog food. The company's dog food portfolio provides industry-leading digestibility and can be found under the RAWBBLE and the LIBERTY brand names in a variety of forms and recipes. With a nutrition-first philosophy, BIXBI also makes unique functional treats and supplements for dogs. Everything BIXBI produces is thoughtfully sourced, made with minimal processing, and is rigorously tested for safety and quality.

For more information about BIXBI, please visit: https://bixbipet.com/. Follow along with @BIXBIPet on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE BIXBI

Related Links

https://droolzine.com

