Drop + THX Launch Panda, their first audiophile wireless headphone

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop, the data-driven product design company built by and for enthusiasts, announced today the launch of its first audiophile wireless headphones. Utilizing the acclaimed THX AAA™ linear amplifier with the Drop planar ribbon driver, the Drop + THX Panda headphones bring the most natural and distortion-free wireless experience to market, offering next-level realism for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and discerning listeners who want to enjoy music the way it was intended to be heard.

"For years, the Drop community has asked for a wireless audiophile offering, but historically, wireless and audiophile were mutually exclusive," said Will Bright, chief product officer, Drop. "With Panda, we paired an audiophile driver with the cleanest linear amplification and lossless Bluetooth to finally achieve audiophile sound in a wireless solution. This is a full audiophile experience, packaged for music lovers of all kinds. Panda is about a shift, not a compromise."

"We are pleased to partner with Drop to extend our THX-AAA™ technology, until now, from professional and audiophile amplifiers, into this high-quality first-of-its-kind wireless headphones. Together, Drop and THX bring powerful, clean, dynamic, and natural-sounding performances to life in a wireless Bluetooth experience," said Jason Fiber, general manager and senior vice president, Mobile, THX Ltd.

Drop + THX Panda headphones will launch for pre-order Jan. 27th. MSRP is $399

Specifications

Driver: Panda utilizes a planar ribbon driver. This driver type is a subset of planar magnetic drivers that utilizes a dual-sided magnetic structure on a braced diaphragm to deliver a carefully-tuned, phase-correct sound. This driver technology has only been used in one series of headphones previously: the highly acclaimed Oppo PM-1, PM-2, and PM-3.

Amp Feeding the planar ribbon driver, you'll find a discrete THX-AAA™ amplifier implementation designed by Drop in collaboration with THX. This amplifier can drive Panda to comfortable listening volumes for everyone, with headroom to spare. Amplifiers with THX-AAA™ technology are considered the world's best, as measured by many critics and reviewers.

BT 5.0 Chipset To handle the audio transfer + conversion, Panda features the Qualcomm QCC5124 chipset, with support for codecs like LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX adaptive, AAC, and SBC.

Battery Panda's battery life is 30+ hours, with Quick Charge giving 3+ hours on 10 minutes of charge via USB-C.

Acoustic Isolation Panda is fully closed and designed for strong acoustic isolation. The headphones' sound is the result of passive acoustic tuning, so there's no need for DSP.

Compatibility Panda has a passive input, which allows it to be used with external amplifiers and non-BT devices.

Weight Despite the battery, amplifier, and heavy drivers, Panda weighs just under 350 grams (only 12.4 ounces).

Communication Panda features dual mics on the right earcup for effective communication and virtual assistants.

Every specification of the Drop + THX Panda has been derived through analysis and validation from Drop's Audiophile community of three million active members on Drop.com.

About Drop

Drop is a data-driven product design company built by and for enthusiasts. Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Drop is home to 7 million members across the globe who actively inform our product design engine. Drop combines deep industry expertise, community insights, and rich data signals to help create high-quality products that exceed the expectations of our communities. Drop's created and a curated selection of diverse products inspires users to find and follow interests, sharing experiences and passions through design. Join the community and shop at Drop.com, or download the app for iPhone and Android smartphones.

About THX

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home, and on the go. For more than thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, live events, and automotive systems. Today, THX Ltd. continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences that provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is delivered with integrity to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn "THX Ltd"; Facebook "THX Ltd."

