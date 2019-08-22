Drop Closes $44 Million Series B Funding to Drive Continued Investment in Personalized Rewards

Latest Round Led by HOF Capital, Includes Royal Bank of Canada as a New Investor

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Drop — the personalized mobile rewards platform designed to help shoppers earn more on everyday purchases — announced a $44 million USD Series B investment to further its mission of rewarding consumers by delivering relevant deals right to their smartphones. This round, led by HOF Capital, also includes returning investors New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Sierra Ventures and White Star Capital. Additionally, Royal Bank of Canada is joining as a strategic investor.

Drop allows users to earn cash rewards when they make purchases from over 300 merchant partners. Users have collectively earned nearly $19 million in rewards on their everyday purchases. In addition, the platform connects brand partners with millions of millennial shoppers who have demonstrated an interest in their brands. Drop empowers brand partners to:

Acquire, nurture and reward hard-to-reach shoppers;

More fully understand their customers and competitors; and

Increase the effectiveness of their marketing spend.

To date, Drop has driven more than $350 million in sales for their partners, which include Postmates, Expedia and Glossier.

"By applying machine learning to our users' transactions, we are able to surface relevant, personalized offers for consumers as well as help marketers gain a more complete understanding of their customers and competition," said Derrick Fung, CEO, Drop. "This is a big win for the brands on our platform, and also for the millions of smart shoppers who are looking for ways to earn rewards and level-up their shopping experience."

The latest round of funding comes on the heels of Drop's recent acquisition of Canopy Labs, a YC-backed predictive analytics software company focused on improving and optimizing customer journeys. The investment will allow Drop to continue to innovate its user experience, expand its machine learning capabilities, and drive further value for its users and partners.

"Derrick and his team have built an innovative product with best-in-class user growth and engagement," said Onsi Sawiris, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at HOF Capital. "We are excited by the new opportunities Drop is creating for both consumers and brands and are proud to partner with them as they re-define the rewards space."

The investment will also help to accelerate Drop's fast-paced growth, which includes adding new partners, users, and features, continuing to expand its Toronto and New York teams, and entering new markets including the UK and Australia.

About Drop:

Drop (joindrop.com), is a rewards company on a mission to level-up the way consumers shop. Using the free app available on iOS and Android, Drop builds a personalized rewards experience from over 300 partner brands. Users earn points when they shop using the app, and can redeem their Drop points for gift cards at places like Uber Eats, Starbucks, and Sephora. To date, Drop has over 3 million users and has rewarded over $19 million to consumers.

Headquartered in Toronto, with an office in New York, Drop is backed by world-class investors including NEA, HOF, Royal Bank of Canada, Sierra Ventures, and White Star Capital.

