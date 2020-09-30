Drop Doubles Down on Personalization in Partnership With Button

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, the leading mobile commerce technology company, announced that Drop, the app that provides rewards to millions of millennials, has launched on Button's Personalization API that is part of Button Evolution™, the affiliate industry's first suite of personalization and intelligence products designed to move this industry forward. Drop is setting the stage for marketers to have a better understanding of the impact of their spend and drive a higher return on investment.

In a world where marketers have relied mostly on two channels—Facebook and Google—to target and acquire users, the current economic downturn and boycott of the tech giants have sent marketers on a quest to diversify their strategies and spend. The affiliate channel makes up 15% of marketing spend in e-commerce according to Thesis, and is highly profitable, but has not historically offered marketers personalization capabilities that are commonplace in all other channels of marketing like display, search, and social.



Drop is leading change in the affiliate channel as a mobile innovator by giving marketers a sophisticated new way to tap into users and increase sales efficiency. Through Drop's integration with Button's Personalization API, brands in Drop's rewards program are able to target unique audiences to offer them more tailored rewards and optimize these offers in real time—capabilities that were never before available to marketers in the affiliate channel until today.

All the while, publishers who adopt the Personalization API unlock up to twice the amount of revenue they generate from brands because their goals are aligned. Additionally, publishers are able to introduce new content from brands that only invest in opportunities where personalization capabilities exist, as well as from established brands that can now offer publishers exclusive offers because of the Personalization API.



By reaching users at their moments of high shopping intent with the most compelling offers through the Personalization API, Drop enjoys an increase in conversion and yield, and improves user engagement.

"Millions of smart shoppers come to Drop to look for ways to earn rewards and level-up their shopping experience," said Derrick Fung, Co-Founder and CEO of Drop. "Button enables Drop to personalize that experience for our users and provide them with more delightful shopping journeys. We look forward to reaching new heights in our partnership with Button to help our app remain sticky, relatable, and useful to our users."



"Drop approached Button wanting to create the best rewarded shopping experience for its users," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. "Today, Drop is delivering on that promise to shoppers and paving the way for other companies building commerce-first strategies—showing how much more value can be created through smarter, targeted spending enabled by Button's technology. Together with innovators like Drop, we look forward to driving an evolution in the partnership and affiliate channel, as well as making commerce the model more companies turn to in the future."

About Button

Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce technology company that is powering a commerce-driven internet. As the leading mobile commerce enablement platform, Button powers mobile growth for the world's largest brands and publishers, while offering consumers more seamless, enjoyable experiences. With each action taken, brands make sales, publishers earn revenue, and consumers get exactly what they want at the tap of a button. Founded in 2014, Button has driven over $3 billion in spending to date and has raised over $64 million in venture capital. With offices in New York City, San Francisco, and London, Button has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

About Drop

Drop (joindrop.com), is a rewards company on a mission to level-up the way consumers shop. Using the free app available on iOS and Android, Drop builds a personalized rewards experience from over 300 partner brands. Users earn points when they shop using the app, and can redeem their Drop points for gift cards at places like Uber Eats, Starbucks, and Sephora. To date, Drop has over 3 million users and has rewarded over $19 million to consumers.

Headquartered in Toronto, with an office in New York, Drop is backed by world-class investors including NEA, HOF, Royal Bank of Canada, Sierra Ventures, and White Star Capital.

SOURCE Button

Related Links

http://usebutton.com

