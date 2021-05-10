Drop In, Deck Out™: 7-Eleven Kicks off 'Brainfreeze SZN™' with Joe Freshgoods Collab

What a Brainfreeze SZN is to Slurpee drinks, skateboarding is to sports – EXTREME. Likewise, both Joe Freshgoods merch drops are limited editions of the extreme kind. Each is expected to sell out in hours. Whenever Freshgoods releases a new collection in his hometown, people line up around the block to get their hands on one of his exclusive designs. And when they're gone, they're gone.

"We are stoked to roll into Brainfreeze SZN with Joe Freshgoods – one of the coolest collabs in 7-Eleven history," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "We especially wanted to ramp up the summer fun factor this year after missing out in 2020, and skater fans can count on 7-Eleven's 24/7 convenience to keep them fueled whether they're mastering a new trick, skating around town or watching pros catch some air at the skate park."

Exclusive Collab: Icon Meet Icon

7-Eleven took to the streets for its first exclusive collaboration with an American designer. The convenience retail icon called on Freshgoods, who some call the most iconic designer in streetwear history, to create several pieces using his unique style and the signature orange, green and red 7-Eleven colors. The collection includes sweats, shirts and socks, along with collectible sticker packs.

A designer and creative director from Chicago's West Side, Freshgoods uses a unique blend of brand narrative, historical and cultural references to create authentic connections with streetwear lovers all over the world. An avid proponent of arts education, Freshgoods says his real mission is to tell stories through his collections.

"I'm beyond excited to bring this collab with 7-Eleven to life," said Freshgoods. "Growing up in Chicago, I would always hit up the local 7-Eleven on Division and Lockwood to grab a Slurpee drink or a snack and just hang out with friends. While that store is now closed, the brand reminds me of being young and free, so I had a lot of fun coming up with these designs in the iconic orange, green and red colors that 7-Eleven fans and skaters alike are going to love."

When the JFG 7-Eleven merch drops for sale, all items will be sold exclusively on Freshgoods' e-comm site – joefreshgoods.com. Prices for the merch range from $10 to $90. You can learn more about the collaboration, including how to score early access to the merchandise drops, here.

Brainfreeze SZN: Taking it to the Streets

While skateboarding has crept into the mainstream – the sport debuts as an event at this summer's big games – it still has a culture and a language all its own.

In addition to the Joe Freshgoods launch, there is so much more on deck for Brainfreeze SZN 2021. 7-Eleven has (r)amped up the tunes for 7Rewards® members, with customized Spotify playlists based on weekly quizzes. The retailer is also introducing a new AR game in the 7-Eleven app, Sticker Slap, that awards exclusive stickers to the top 500 on the leaderboard each week. Rewards members can also use their 7Rewards points to shop for exclusive merch in 7-Eleven's own online popup shop.

Skateboarding adds enthusiastic new members to its fanbase with every generation. Approximately 6.5 million people in the U.S. participate in skateboarding, with millennials and Gen Z fueling passion for the sport. And while skateboarding has become more mainstream with its own professional athletes, video games and sponsors, it still retains its alternative, nonconformist attitude.

With the 7NOW® delivery app, skaters never have to leave the skate park for their Slurpee drink fix. Favorite 7-Eleven beverages, snacks, and more can be ordered online and delivered directly to skateboarders – at home or even at a local meet-up, park or beach via 7NOW Pins® locations. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities, the 7NOW app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less. The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the App Store or visit 7NOW.com.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 73,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

About Joe Freshgoods

Joe Freshgoods is a designer and creative director from the West side of Chicago. He uses a unique blend of brand narrative, historical, and cultural references, which allow him to create authentic connections with streetwear lovers all over the world. A co-owner of Chicago creative hub Fat Tiger Works, Freshgoods' unique approach has led to partnerships with brands across the world like AT&T, McDonald's, the Chicago Bears, and New Balance and his collections feature in magazines like Vogue, GQ, and Complex. An avid proponent of arts education, his real mission is to tell stories through his collections.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

