Drop Tank Fuels Customer Loyalty Programs with Oracle Autonomous Database

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop Tank, a leading loyalty technology and rewards company, is using Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse to fuel its loyalty solutions for gas station operators. Removing the time consuming process to provision, secure, monitor and tune its databases, Drop Tank is able to automate data management with high-availability, performance and security features, enabling IT staff to innovate in more business-critical areas that drive growth and create powerful partnerships with gas station operators.

Partnering with major fuel providers such as Marathon Petroleum, as well as gas station and convenience store brands, Drop Tank deploys loyalty systems that not only drop the price of fuel for members, but also help capture and unlock customer insights through a wide range of data services. As the demand to expand its business and add more sites to its loyalty network grew, Drop Tank needed a more efficient, secure way to capture, analyze, and manage data collection for more than 3,500 retail locations, all with different systems running their operations. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as its underlying platform and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse to store data and provide analytics, Drop Tank gathers insights that help gas station operators and consumer packaged goods companies identify trends and make more intelligent decisions on future promotions and sales strategies.

"As our loyalty programs began to evolve and reach more consumers, we needed a more efficient way to seamlessly manage and scale to enable more partners to leverage our network," said Timothy Miller, vice president of technology, Drop Tank. "By choosing Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, we can automatically set load marks and scale, making it easy to support new campaigns without having to worry about time consuming exercises like indexing, patching, and tuning."

Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse enables Drop Tank to easily scale to address new business needs, such as the introduction of a new rewards campaign within just hours of notice. Drop Tank has been able to grow its business to support 30x more retail locations over the past four years and manage its business-critical workloads from any participating location. With Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, Drop Tank expects to handle a 50x increase in sales transactions through the end of next year.

"Today's market dynamics require companies to constantly look for innovative new ways to meet customer demands," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Oracle Database. "By bringing the capabilities of the Oracle Autonomous Database to companies of all sizes, the complexities of configuration, administration, and tuning are eliminated and the result is a solution that is quick to deploy, low cost, high performance, and securely-featured."

Using Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse's self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing capabilities, Drop Tank has greatly reduced the overall time needed from DBAs as compared to more cumbersome competitive database offerings. With the Oracle Cloud Platform fully integrated, Oracle SOA Cloud is used to rapidly provision and link directly to gas station host systems to capture fuel and consumer goods data, eliminating the need for developers to write additional software.

Oracle Autonomous Database provides the industry's first self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing database cloud service. It's built on unique Oracle data management technologies, including Oracle Exadata Database Machine, Oracle Database 18c, Oracle Real Application Clusters, and Oracle Multitenant, plus algorithms using artificial intelligence to make it autonomous.

