Drop The Mic. Cognixion Just Previewed What Hands-Free / Voiceless Control Will Be Like For Augmented Reality - Using Your Mind.

Cognixion's history of developing products for individuals with disabilities has let them to understand their needs and invent new adaptive interfaces that also makes technology easier to use by everyone.

According to Neurotech.com's Global NeuroTech Industry Landscape Overview 2020 report1, Cognixion is ranked as one of the leading Brain Computer Interface (BCI) startups, and amongthe "Top 21 Neurotech Startups to Watch"2 with Neuralink, Kernel and CTRL-Labs (acquired by Facebook for up to $1bn).

Available in 2021, Cognixion ONE is a closed-loop solution with patents-pending for stimulating the brain and reading its activity while sending control signals back to the AR application. It also integrates with leading research software.

Easy to use and fully accessible via Brain-Computer Interface, head pointing, or switch, everything about Cognixion ONE is designed to be usable by everyone, with an emphasis on accessibility for the 15% of society living disabilities. This isn't just theoretical BCI; this is useful BCI, for real people.

Cognixion ONE will include an augmentative communication (AAC) app and an integrated AI virtual assistant for home automation control and companionship, enabling it to eventually become an insurance fundable WearableSpeech™ generating device.

"8 Billion people will love it. 100 Million will directly benefit, including over 1 Billion who support them," said Mail Ling Chan, CCC-SLP and Director of Growth and Achievement at Cognixion.

What leading experts are saying:

"Cognixion has created a breakthrough in human-machine interface: a practical, wearable device that allows you to control a computer with your brain. It will allow people with severe motor and speech disabilities to speak with family and friends, and -- via an integrated virtual assistant -- interact with the digital and physical world." Tom Gruber, Co-Founder of Siri, Former Head of Advanced Development at Apple

"I'd have thought the idea behind Cognixion One was merely wildly imaginative if it weren't already a reality. In my opinion, this product will prove to be truly, fundamentally life changing for people young and old with varying levels of ability." Alan Brighman, Founder of Apple's Worldwide Disability Solutions Group

Cognixion believes the world should be inclusive and soon accessibility will be synonymous with personalization. Be one of the first to get Cognixion ONE at http://one.cognixion.com

1 https://www.neurotech.com/analytics

2 https://www.cbinsights.com/research/neurotech-startups-to-watch/

IMAGES OF Cognixion ONE

http://bit.ly/cxnonepress

SOURCE Cognixion

Related Links

http://one.cognixion.com/

