DropLoads Mobile App Disrupts the Shipping Industry, Providing Same Day Contactless Shipping and Geolocation Live Tracking

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simmons Group, VC -- Shipping carriers nationwide continue to slip behind on delivery times as they are inundated with packages, leading to consistent frustration on the receiver's end. DropLoads is a new, premium service application that provides safe and efficient same-day shipping and receiving for its consumers and partners.

As an intercity servicer for local communities, DropLoads proudly employs drivers, messengers, and professional delivery persons from these communities. A DropLoader can earn a consistent income and achieve financial independence with just their vehicle, even in an unstable economy.

Consumers can utilize the app for contactless pick-up and drop off across the northeastern seaboard in the contiguous United States. DropLoads is currently continuing its expansion into the southern and western regions. A customer places their shipping order on the app, and a DropLoader will immediately dispatch to the pick-up location. Once the parcel has been received and sealed, live tracking is in effect. At this point, the customer can trace the DropLoader- and their package- via the app until safe arrival at the final destination.

Creator of the application, The Simmons Group, VC, states: "As we embrace the new definition of normal, we're disrupting industries via advanced technology, implementing innovative ways to do business during difficult times."

The DropLoads application is available for IOS and Android users

The DropLoads application administers a smooth user experience for its consumers, partners, and DropLoaders

Consumers and partners can have their packages picked up and delivered the same day, with real-time Geolocation

DropLoads stimulates the economy by providing much-needed employment to local drivers and delivery professionals

Consumers and potential employees can sign up and download the app via their mobile device of choice.

