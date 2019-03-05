Dror Yahav to Be Named CEO of Universal Avionics

TUCSON, Arizona, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Avionics (UA), an Elbit Systems Company announced today that Mr. Dror Yahav will be appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer for the company, effective April 10, 2019. Mr. Yahav transitions to CEO as his predecessor, Mr. Paul DeHerrera, retires after 25 years of service with UA. The Company's Board of Directors accepted the request of DeHerrera to retire from his position in the upcoming month, and the Board confirmed the appointment of Yahav as his successor.

Mr. DeHerrera commented: "It has been an honor to serve and lead UA over the years and to witness it grow and prosper. Merging into Elbit Systems was key to UA's future growth, and I was proud to lead that strategic move and to work to shore it up since the closing last year. UA is an outstanding company with outstanding employees, and I believe that under Mr. Yahav's leadership, UA will further expand its leading position in the Commercial Aviation market. After 25 years with UA, it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life and announce my retirement. Over the past two decades, I've learned the importance of strong leadership and teamwork. I can rest easy with the knowledge that UA will be in great hands with my successor to meet the challenges ahead."

Mr. Yahav joined Elbit Systems in 2001 and has been serving as Vice President of Commercial Aviation in the Aerospace Division for the past eight years. Mr. Yahav led the introduction of innovative and award winning EFVS and HUD technologies to Commercial Aviation including the first EFVS for commercial helicopters and the introduction of wearable HUD technology for the Air Transport market. Mr. Yahav, a commercial aviation pilot, has 22 years of experience as a pilot, flying fighters, trainers, and commercial airplanes. Mr. Yahav holds a B.A. in Computer Science and an Executive MBA degree from Tel Aviv University.

