Drug Delivery Devices Market Size Worth $345.8 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 345.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.15% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes, and other infectious diseases is expected to drive the adoption of drug delivery devices in the coming years. In addition, increasing product launches for various applications such as ophthalmology, neurology, and oncology are also expected to propel the market growth. Growing adoption of wearable drug delivery devices for its usage in home-care settings is also expected to drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The oral route of administration segment held largest share in 2019 mainly due to its easy usage and low cost

The injectable route of administration segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period mainly due to growing advancements in injectable devices for accuracy

Drug delivery devices for central nervous system disorders are expected to experience fastest growth rate mainly due to growing development of blood brain barrier drug delivery devices for the treatment of neurological disorders

The liposome vehicle held segment the largest share in 2019 due to its non-toxic nature and biocompatible design for proper drug delivery

The nanoparticle vehicle segment is expected to experience fastest growth rate during the forecast period mainly because these vehicles can carry various macromolecular drugs to the affected site for treatment

In 2019, North America dominated the global space with the largest revenue share owing to the adoption of drug delivery devices in the region and increasing product launches in the countries such as U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to growing development and advancement in drug delivery devices in the region and presence of large patient pool.

Key players in the drug delivery devices market include Pfizer, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Novartis AG; BD; Bayer AG; uniQure N.V.; and Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Route of Administration (Oral, Transdermal, Injectable), By End Use, By Vehicles, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/drug-delivery-devices-market

Hydrogel is one of the prominent drug delivery vehicles and includes supramolecular hydrogels, DNA hydrogels, bio-inspired hydrogels, multi-functional and stimuli-responsive hydrogels. These advanced hydrogels are used for various applications such as ophthalmic, oral, intestinal, cardiac illness, and cancer. Similarly, other vehicles such as liposomes, nanoparticles, and micelle are also being developed for various applications.

Key players present in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnership, and collaborations to develop and improve drug delivery devices for various applications. Moreover, end-users are also forming partnerships with companies to acquire drug delivery devices for training purpose and research studies. In addition, market players are also forming distribution agreement to expand the reach of their products. Therefore, alliances made by the players are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global drug delivery devices market based on route of administration, application, end use, vehicle, and region:

Drug Delivery Devices Route of Administration Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Oral



Inhalation



Transdermal



Injectable



Ocular



Nasal



Topical



Others

Drug Delivery Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Oncology



Infectious Diseases



Respiratory Diseases



Diabetes



Cardiovascular Diseases



Autoimmune Diseases



Central Nervous System Disorders



Others

Drug Delivery Devices End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics



Home Care Settings



Others

Drug Delivery Devices Vehicles Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Hydrogel



Oncology





Infectious Diseases





Respiratory Diseases





Diabetes





Cardiovascular Diseases





Autoimmune Diseases





Central Nervous System Disorders





Others



Micelle



Oncology





Infectious Diseases





Respiratory Diseases





Diabetes





Cardiovascular Diseases





Autoimmune Diseases





Central Nervous System Disorders





Others



Dendrimer



Oncology





Infectious Diseases





Respiratory Diseases





Diabetes





Cardiovascular Diseases





Autoimmune Diseases





Central Nervous System Disorders





Others



Nanoparticle



Oncology





Infectious Diseases





Respiratory Diseases





Diabetes





Cardiovascular Diseases





Autoimmune Diseases





Central Nervous System Disorders





Others



Liposome



Oncology





Infectious Diseases





Respiratory Diseases





Diabetes





Cardiovascular Diseases





Autoimmune Diseases





Central Nervous System Disorders





Others



Scaffold



Oncology





Infectious Diseases





Respiratory Diseases





Diabetes





Cardiovascular Diseases





Autoimmune Diseases





Central Nervous System Disorders





Others



Mesoporous Material



Oncology





Infectious Diseases





Respiratory Diseases





Diabetes





Cardiovascular Diseases





Autoimmune Diseases





Central Nervous System Disorders





Others



Niosomes



Oncology





Infectious Diseases





Respiratory Diseases





Diabetes





Cardiovascular Diseases





Autoimmune Diseases





Central Nervous System Disorders





Others

Drug Delivery Devices Regional Outlook (Volume, units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





The Netherlands





Switzerland





Turkey





Poland



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea





Indonesia





Taiwan





Hong Kong





Philippines





Malaysia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Columbia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Kuwait





Qatar

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

