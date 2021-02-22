Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size Worth $5.63 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug discovery informatics market size is expected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Use of drug discovery software for gaining market intelligence owing to several advantages, such as rapid drug design & synthesis, efficient tracking of disease evolution, and data integrity management, has increased significantly among the researchers in the recent years, driving the industry growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The discovery workflow segment accounted for the largest share of 59.19% in 2020 owing to the increased focus of pharmaceutical companies on the development of novel drug candidates

The development workflow segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to a rise in the number of drug candidates in the clinical development phase

The outsourced mode segment led the market in 2020; however, the in-house mode segment will generate the maximum revenue by 2028 growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to high demand for such platforms & services across Asia Pacific countries

Led by the U.S., North America led the global market in 2020 due to the presence of key market players and established R&D infrastructure in the country

Key industry participants focus on strategic acquisitions to sustain the market competition

For instance, in January 2021 , Selvita acquired Fidelta to enhance its integrated drug discovery service offerings and expand business in the Europe market

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mode (In-house, Outsourced), By Workflow (Discovery, Development), By Services (Sequence Analysis Platforms, Docking), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/drug-discovery-informatics-market

The growing demand for novel molecules is driving the adoption of informatics solutions targeted towards speeding up the entire drug discovery process by identifying rational drug molecules via the target macromolecule interaction. Companies operating in the market are receiving funding for expanding their drug discovery platforms, further supplementing the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Ardigen signed an agreement with the National Centre for Research and Development to access its funding for developing novel technology.

This technology was aimed at revolutionizing the development of T-cell receptors-based therapies for immuno-oncology. Ardigen has previously developed a neoantigen prediction platform namely, ArdImmune Vax, which deploys ready-to-use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and bioinformatics solutions for the identification of optimal sets of neoantigens as targets for adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines. In addition, chemical informatics solutions have gained considerable traction in the past year, particularly in addressing the needs associated with the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

For instance, a research study performed in January 2021 showcased the application of chemical digital solutions in accelerating the search of SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitors by data analysis of previous activity data of SARS-CoV main protease (Mpro) inhibitors. In addition, the QSAR models helped in the data mining of molecules for rapid Covid-19 drug discovery. Hence, the need to facilitate drug development for Covid-19 is expected to propel the industry expansion over the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global drug discovery informatics market on the basis of workflow, mode, services, and region:

Drug Discovery Informatics Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Discovery Informatics



Identification, Validation, & Assay Development Informatics





Lead Generation



Development Informatics



Lead Optimization





FHD Preparation





Phase IA





Phase IB/2

Drug Discovery Informatics Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Outsourced



In-house

Drug Discovery Informatics Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Sequence Analysis Platforms



Molecular Modeling



Docking



Clinical Trial Data Management



Others Services

Drug Discovery Informatics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Certara

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Infosys Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

Jubilant Biosys

Selvita

Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

ChemAxon Ltd.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Oracle

Accenture

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

North America Digital Pathology Market – The North America digital pathology market size was valued at USD 365.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The digital pathology market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market – The global drug discovery outsourcing market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the forecast period.

The global drug discovery outsourcing market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the forecast period. Clinical Trial Imaging Market – The global clinical trial imaging market size was valued at USD 907.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.