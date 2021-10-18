Drug Discovery Informatics Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.45%| Increasing R&D Investment by the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Certara Inc., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Schrodinger Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing R&D investment by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, drug discovery with reduced time and cost by using in silico modeling tools, and the increasing outsourcing activities for drug discovery will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high setup cost of drug discovery informatics might hamper the market growth.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Mode

Discovery informatics



Development informatics



Market opportunity by Mode

Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our drug discovery informatics market report covers the following areas:

Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Drug Discovery Informatics Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist drug discovery informatics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drug discovery informatics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drug discovery informatics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drug discovery informatics market vendors

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Certara Inc., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Schrodinger Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

