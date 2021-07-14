Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) Market Report 2021-2030: Unprecedented Downsizing of Internal Discovery of Big Pharmaceuticals &Shift Towards Biologics Surges Externalization & Outsourcing Activities

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) Market - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report caters to the need of Contract research organizations, Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the potential of the DDO market.

This report covers in-depth analysis of major players by therapeutic area of focus, capabilities, geographic presence, business models, financials, collaborations, acquisitions, various marketing strategies adopted along with insightful analysis on conferences, clusters and match making websites.

Over the last two decades, the Pharmaceutical industry has seen a radical change. The unprecedented downsizing of the internal discovery of big pharmaceuticals, patent expiration, and shift towards biologics have seen a surge in the externalization and outsourcing activities.

As the industry is looking for new sources of discovery and innovation with limited resources, there is a growing preference to move towards externalization and willingness to embrace the concept of outsourcing.

Around 25 - 35% of the global pharmaceutical companies R&D spending goes into drug discovery outsourcing. Almost all the major Pharmaceutical companies are considering outsourcing as a core strategy to fill their discovery pipelines. Contract Research Organisation (CRO) that have precise capabilities through greater flexibility are the preferred ones. Now-a-days, the big pharma relies more on CRO's for drug discovery capabilities to stock up their pipelines.

The global pharmaceutical outsourcing market (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical Services) is estimated to be $50 - 70 billion in 2020, which accounts to 25 - 40% of the overall pharma R&D spending. Out of $50 - 70 billion, 30 - 40% accounts for discovery-based service i.e. $20 - 30 billion in 2020. Pre clinical and Clinical related services accounts to 10 - 20% and 40 - 60% respectively.

The report covers all segments, global trends and emerging strategies of the outsourcing market related to drug discovery. Major Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) players included in the report are AMRI, Aragen Lifesciences (GVK Bio), Aurigene Discovery, Bioduro-Sundia, Charles River Laboratories (CRL), ChemPartner, Eurofins, Evotec, Jubilant Biosys, Pharmaron, Sai Lifesciences, Shanghai Medicilon, Syngene, Selvita S.A., Sygnature Discovery, TCG Lifesciences, VIVA Biotech, WuxiApptec and Wuxi Biologics.

The report also provides insights on customer base, number of deals between CRO's and Pharmaceutical /biotech firms, global FTE rates, employee strength & number of companies, revenue per employee of major players, therapeutic area gap analysis and successful research collaboration outcomes of selected CRO's and Sponsors, which are likely to have an impact on the DDO market in the foreseeable future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Forecasting Model

2.3 Market Dynamics

2.4 Market Sizing

2.5 Trends & Strategies in the CRO Industry

2.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the CRO Industry

3 Business Overview

3.1 Business Models

3.2 Business Evolution

3.3 Certifications

3.4 DD Indicators

3.5 Pharmaceutical R&D Exp & Intensity

3.6 Pharmaceutical Therapeutic Area Analysis

3.7 Selected Pharmaceutical Players-Area of Interest

4 Competitor Analysis

4.1 Therapeutic Area Matrix

4.2 Global FTE Rates

4.3 Regional Revenues vs FTE

4.4 Customer Base

4.5 Deals

4.6 Therapeutic Area Analysis

4.7 Therapeutic Area Gap Analysis

4.8 Selected CRO Track Record of Success & Distinguished Core Capabilities

4.9 Start-Up CROs & Their Differentiated Area of Expertise

4.10 Pricing Analysis of Various Drug Discovery Services

4.11 Successful Collaborations

5 Leading Players

5.1 Overview

5.2 Capabilities

5.3 Therapeutic Area

5.4 Business Models

5.5 Collaborations

5.6 Acquisitions

6 Marketing Strategies

6.1 Conferences

6.1.1 Conferences -2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

6.1.2 Conference Analysis- 2018, 2019, 2020

6.2 Match Making Websites

6.3 Virtual Pharmaceuticals

6.4 Online RPFs

6.5 Networking Websites

6.6 Clusters

6.7 Other Marketing Strategies

6.7.1 Website Rankings

6.8 References

