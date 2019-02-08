Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market to Exceed $88.8 Mn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market revenue is expected to grow from USD 53.51 million in 2017 to USD 88.8 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. A rising population, improved healthcare facilities in developing economies, growing implantable medical surgeries, technological advancement in medical textile engineering along with a rise in R&D activities to replace traditional materials with innovative biomaterials will primarily drive the drug integrated polymer fibers market until 2025.

Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market size will grow at over 6.7% CAGR to exceed USD 88.8 million revenue by 2025; according to Global Market Insights, Inc.

Drug integrated polymers fibers are generally made from biodegradable and biocompatible materials such as polylactic acid and its derivatives such as PLLA, polydioxanone, polycaprolactone, polyglycolic acid, poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) and other copolymers. These fibers also called as pharmaceutical fibers and can be loaded with variety of drugs. These fibers are generally available in woven, knitted or braided form for a medical textile device. These fibers find wide applications in orthopaedics, drug delivery, vascular grafts and stents along with dermal healing. Although the market for drug integrated polymer fibers is very small at the moment, it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period because of the rise in innovative materials globally for orthopaedics, and the rise in the elderly population, especially in the European and North American continents.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3103

Drug integrated polymer fibers are used to create implantable textile devices using a combination of resorbable as well as non-resorbable polymers. These devices can be made from different materials and are available in custom sizes and shapes to meet specific biological requirements. With a rise in complexity along with technological innovations, textile devices are being designed to meet a broader range of applications than earlier which will boost the demand of drug integrated polymer fibers. Textiles are being considered as the logical choice for soft tissue repair including hernias, ligaments and tendons due to its fibrous nature of human body.

Drug integrated polymer fibers have been typically manufactured through melt extrusion at high shear and high temperatures – conditions that have severe limitations on pharmaceuticals and biologics. To address these concerns, a wet extrusion method has been developed for manufacturing drug-loaded fibers, which occurs at lower temperature and has low shear stress. In wet extrusion process, a solution of polymers is put to pressure and is injected in a coagulating bath comprised of solution that is miscible with solvent which dissolves the solvent.

Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 350 market data tables & 27 figures & charts from the report, "Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market Size, By Type (Polylactic acid, Polydioxanone, Polycaprolactone), By Applications (Drug Delivery, Orthopaedic Sutures, Vascular Stents, Vascular Grafts, Dermal Wound Healing) Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/drug-integrated-polymer-fibers-market

Progress in topical fiber-based biologics and pharmaceuticals, along with a breakthrough in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, are paving the next generation orthopedic medical products market. Controlled pharmaceutical delivery through biodegradable fibers has the potential to revolutionize many applications including orthopaedics.

Usage of traditional surgical methods in developing nations, along with the high cost of drug integrated polymer fibers, are some of the factors that can restraint the market from its full growth.

Drug integrated polymer fibers are being widely used in a variety of biomedical applications as it exhibits both biocompatibility and biodegradability properties both highly important for medical textile applications. Biodegradable polymers such as PLA, PLLA, PGA, PCL involves cost-effective production and can be upscaled easily with less complicated machinery. Also, the mechanical properties along with the degradation kinetics of these polymers can be tailored to match the requirements of intended applications by controlling curing temperature, curing time. Because of the flexible and fibrous nature of these polymers, its medical textile applications have mainly targeted soft tissue replacement and the engineering of soft tissues, such as cardiac muscle, blood, nerve, cartilage and retina.

A large number of companies are expected to enter this business due to the unknown hidden potential of these fibers in drug delivery.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3103

Browse Related Report:

1. Polyglycerol Sebacate (PGS) Market Size By Form (Soft Gel, Paste, Extruded Products), By Application (Tissue Engineering, Drug Delivery, Adhesives, Coatings), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE) Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/polyglycerol-sebacate-market

2. Medical Polymers Market Size By Product (Medical Fibers & Resins [PVC, PP, PE, Polystyrene], Medical Elastomers [SBC, Rubber Latex], Biodegradable Medical Plastics), By Application (Medical Devices & Equipment, Medical Packaging), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-polymers-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

News: http://allchemresearch.com/category/polymer

Related Links

Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market

Oxygen Barrier Films & Coatings For Dry Food Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.