Drug makers Harness Experimental Biologics to Broaden Pipeline in Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market, New Therapies to Help Market Clock CAGR of ~27% during 2019 - 2027:TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High prevalence and recurrence rate of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, one of the most common chronic inflammation of the skin, has spurred research, paving the way to new therapies in atopic dermatitis drugs market.

High risk of recurrence in adults has nudged healthcare companies to take part in the development of novel therapies to overcome the side effects associated with traditional immunosuppressant medications. In this regard, experimental biologics are attracting sizable research interest.

The share of the biologic drug segment in the global atopic dermatitis drugs market is expected to rise from ~42% in 2018 to ~77% in 2027.

Overall, the global market is expected to expand at robust CAGR of 27% from 2019 to 2027. In 2018, its revenue was pegged at ~US$ 2.2 Bn.

Key Findings of Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Report

Retail pharmacies are one of the promising segments in the market based on distribution channel

The segment to expand from ~US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018 to ~US$ 15.3 Bn by the end of 2027

in 2018 to by the end of 2027 Of all the drug classes, biologics held the leading market share in 2018

PDE4 inhibitors segment is the second-leading segment, and is expected to rise at promising growth rate during 2019 – 2027

North America contributed the major share in 2018

contributed the major share in 2018 The aforementioned segment is trailed by Europe market

market The fastest growth rate during the forecast period is expected to come from Asia Pacific

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Pressing need for the incidence and prevalence in atopic dermatitis is continuously expanding the pipeline in atopic dermatitis drugs market. Per a recent finding, 20% of children and 10% of adults in industrialized countries suffer from this chronic inflammatory skin disease

According to a recent epidemiological data, the prevalence is 15–30% in both cohorts.

Demand for novel, targeted therapies are attracting the interest of industry players, owing to the potential in increasing the effectiveness of severe atopic dermatitis treatments.

The focus on new treatment pathways through experimental biologics is a prominent example of modern therapies.

Increasing understanding of pathogenesis of the diseases has shifted the attention away from traditional immunosuppressant, opening new avenues in the atopic dermatitis drugs market.

The prevalence of eczema is spurring developments in PDE4 inhibitors segment

A multidimensional approach toward the development of pharmacological therapies is boosting new opportunities in the atopic dermatitis drugs market.

Growing preference of biologic drugs is one of the key trends that have set the pace of innovation in drug pipelines.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Regional Landscape

Regionally, rapidly increasing approvals and fast-paced commercialization of novel therapeutics are the key factors cementing the revenue potential of North America atopic dermatitis drugs market. The regional market is expected to see rapid penetration, with major share of opportunities to come from the U.S. and Canada.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to rise at remarkable pace during the forecast period. The growing number of new entrants and rise in research investments by established players in this region are boosting the growth. A large patient population has also kept the region increasing lucrative avenue for various drugs makers in the atopic dermatitis drugs market.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

Numerous players in recent years have increased their stakes in biologics to gain a competitive edge. They are trying to get fast approvals by agencies such as the U.S. FDA. Most companies are expanding their understanding of the immune and inflammatory pathways underlying severe atopic dermatitis.

Some of the well-entrenched stakeholders in the atopic dermatitis drugs market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch Health, Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Pfizer, Inc.

The Atopic Dermatitis Drugs market is segmented based on:

Drug Class

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

PDE4 Inhibitors

Biologics

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

and GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

