Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Size to Reach $4.08 Billion By 2028 | CAGR of 5.4% Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug of abuse testing services market is anticipated to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021-2028. A rise in cases of prescription drugs abuse across the globe coupled with an increasing number of drug-related deaths is augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, increasing government awareness programs and enforcement of stringent laws authorizing drug and alcohol testing are further supporting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, various market participants are emphasizing the development of highly advanced and cost-effective drug abuse testing devices to detect drugs, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Highlights of Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market

Based on drug type , the cannabis segment dominated the drug of abuse testing services market and is expected to account for the largest share in the market. This segment's growth is attributed to the rise in cannabis abuse among people across the globe .

, dominated the drug of abuse testing services market and is expected to account for the largest share in the market. This segment's growth is attributed to the . North America region is witnessing a surge in the rate of substance use disorder amid the COVID-19 pandemic . This factor is projected to fuel the demand for drug of abuse testing services in this region.

region is witnessing a . This factor is projected to fuel the demand for drug of abuse testing services in this region. Increasing R&D programs complemented by the major technological advancements in drug abuse testing services and the rise in adoption of advanced testing devices , especially in major developing countries, is propelling the market growth.

complemented by the and the , especially in major developing countries, is propelling the market growth. A free street drug testing site has started under the Vancouver Island Drug Checking project, initiated by the group of scientists from the University of Victoria . Under this initiative, anonymous drug testing will be provided to anyone who needs it.

Regional Developments

North America led the market for drug of abuse testing services and is predicted to continue the same growth to maintain the leading position in the market. This region has experienced a rise in illicit drug users in the region. Governments of leading countries from this region are focusing on the awareness initiatives and also making drug of abuse testing in several places. On the other side, the regional market in the Asia Pacific is expected to garner a high growth rate on account of the increasing prevalence of drug abuse and growing demand for the necessity of drug of abuse testing services in major developing countries such as China and India.

Competitive Outlook

Key market players are focusing on reforming their business strategies such as acquisitions, joint ventures, mergers, expansion, and product launches. These players are also investing heavily in the R&D programs for bringing advancement in their service offerings. Prominent players present in the drug of abuse testing services market include Quest Diagnostics, United States Drug Testing Laboratories (USDTL), Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), Inc., Cordant Health Solutions, DrugScan, Omega Laboratories, Inc., Legacy Medical Services, Psychemedics Corporation, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Precision Diagnostics, Millennium Health, American Substance Abuse Professionals (ASAP), Inc., and LGC Group.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Testing Laboratories

Testing Laboratories Demand Side: Government Organization, Private Company

Government Organization, Private Company Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market research has segmented the drug of abuse testing services market report on the basis of drug type, end-use, and region:

Drug of Abuse Testing Services, Drug Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Alcohol

Cannabis/Marijuana

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

LSD

Others

Drug of Abuse Testing Services, End Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Government

Private

Specialty Centers

Drug of Abuse Testing Services, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

