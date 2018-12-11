Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking (2nd edition)

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies increase their levels of external development and manufacturing, the need for unbiased information to support strategic business decisions continues to grow. In this report, ISR provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 27 performance attributes specific to drug product manufacturing projects.



In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, ISR presents data on 673 service encounters from 302 respondents who have been involved in outsourced drug product projects in the past 18 months.



What you will learn

Drug developers:

Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for secondary manufacturing projects as well as the CMO attributes gaining in importance over the past year among industry peers

Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, likelihood to use again and likelihood to recommend, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding the experience



Contract Manufacturers:

Gain insight into sponsors' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to selecting a CMO for an outsourced drug product manufacturing project

Compare your company's performance against its competitors specific to drug product manufacturing and related services by accessing performance evaluation information across 27 CMO attributes

Uncover your own delivery strengths and weaknesses and use the information to develop targeted messaging that effectively portrays your company's strengths and differentiates its service offerings based on areas of strong performance



Report Contents

Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

CMO Perceptions and Interactions

CMO Selection Drivers

CMO Performance and Scorecards Across Attributes

CMO Loyalty

Company Service Quality Profiles

Study Data



