Drug Screening Global Market to Reach $10.66 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug screening market is expected to grow from $5.80 billion in 2021 to $6.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.53%. The drug screening market is expected to grow to $10.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.81%.

North America was the largest region in the drug screening market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the drug screening market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing drug and alcohol consumption is driving the growth of the drug screening market. Drug addiction is a disease that affects a person's brain and behavior, resulting in the inability to control the use of a legal or illegal drug or medication. Substances such as alcohol, marijuana, and nicotine also are considered drugs. As the drug and alcohol addiction increases, the chances of disease are higher which triggers the need for drug screening.

For instance, in June 2019 & 2020, according to a report published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), 35 million people globally suffer from drug use disorders and require treatment services. The severity and complexity of the world drug situation are increasing, revealing that the number of people who use drugs is now 30% higher than in 2009. The pandemic effects also ramp up drug risks, as cannabis intake by youth had increased by as much as four times in parts of the world. Therefore, growing drug and alcohol consumption is driving the growth of the drug screening market.



The development of innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the drug screening market. Major companies operating in the drug screening market are focusing on providing innovative products to meet fast-growing industry demand and strengthen their market position. Additionally, due to COVID, there was a sudden change in the drug screening approach, which changed the screening methodologies and pushed the innovation and new product development by companies.

Companies are striving to develop new products such as a new drug test that is more effective and can be widely used by laboratories. For instance, in April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based laboratory supply and biotechnology company introduced a new drug of abuse test with supporting calibrators and controls. Named CEDIA Mitragynine (Kratom) Assay, it can be performed on widely used clinical chemistry analyzers, allowing a wide range of laboratories to test for the presence of Kratom. This test is only for use in criminal justice and forensics.

Companies Mentioned

LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics

Alere

OraSure

Alfa Scientific Designs

