Drugs of Abuse Testing Market size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.25% | Technavio

The increase in strategic developments is driving the drugs of abuse testing market. A few of the strategies adopted include the launch of new products, partnerships, expansion projects, product approvals, joint ventures, acquisitions, collaborations, and investments. For instance, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LabCorp) and the Recovery Platform jointly offer access to medication-assisted opioid treatment on a national basis in the US. The Recovery Platform has been designed to help primary care physicians address and manage the recovery of patients suffering from opioid-use disorders in a compliant and efficient manner.

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Key Trends

The increased adoption of information management solutions is expected to positively impact the drugs of abuse testing market in the forecast period. The LIMS software systems provide savings on additional costs by eliminating the need for paper records as a single LIMS software manages the functioning of the entire drug abuse testing laboratory. Vendors such as Analytical 360, Cannalysis, and CannaSafe Analytics offer LIMS software programs of their own, which assist drug abuse testing laboratories in carrying out the analysis efficiently besides offering great cost savings.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Abbott Laboratories

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

CareHealth America Corp.

Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc.

Cordant Health Solutions

Danaher Corp.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Omega Laboratories Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Precision Diagnostics

Psychemedics

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

SureHire Inc.

Product Insights and News

The drugs of abuse testing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Abbott Laboratories offers the iScreen Drugs of Abuse Test Card, which rapidly screens for a broad range of illicit and prescription drugs. The company also offers to manufacture branded generic pharmaceuticals for established and emerging markets.

North America's Contribution to Drugs of Abuse Testing Market

The increase in the demand for drug abuse testing due to the rise in cases of drug abuse is expected to facilitate the drugs of abuse testing market growth in North America over the forecast period. North America is expected to contribute to 37% of market growth as countries such as the US and Canada are the key markets for drug abuse testing. Market growth in the region is expected to be higher than the growth of the drugs of abuse testing market in the Rest of the World (ROW).

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., CareHealth America Corp., Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc., Cordant Health Solutions, Danaher Corp., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Omega Laboratories Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Precision Diagnostics, Psychemedics, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and SureHire Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Segmentation

The drugs of abuse testing market is segmented by product into instruments segment and consumables segment. The instruments segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market. The growth can be attributed to the availability of a broad range of advanced instruments coupled with continuous innovations increasing the overall efficiency of the drugs of abuse testing process.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on factors that will drive drugs of abuse testing market growth during the next five years

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drugs of abuse testing market vendors

Precise estimation of the drugs of abuse testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 90: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 95: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Exhibit 105: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 106: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key news



Exhibit 108: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Segment focus

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 110: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 111: Merck KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Merck KGaA - Key offerings

10.9 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 113: Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 117: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens Healthineers AG

Exhibit 121: Siemens Healthineers AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Siemens Healthineers AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Siemens Healthineers AG - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

