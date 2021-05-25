Drummond Community Bank Selects 360factors' Predict360 Enterprise Risk and Compliance Management Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that Drummond Community Bank, a Chiefland, Florida-based community bank, selected 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to enhance its enterprise risk and compliance management programs.

"Drummond Community Bank is continuously innovating to provide value to the communities we serve," said David Claussen, Chief Risk Officer of Drummond Community Bank. "As part of our initiative to expand our products and services, we wanted to enhance our enterprise risk and compliance management to support this growth. Predict360 will enable our team to meet these goals efficiently."

"360factors is thrilled to work with the pioneering team at Drummond Community Bank. Predict360 is an ideal fit for innovative banks that require risk and compliance technology solutions that can be adopted quickly and managed efficiently," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors. "As banks balance risk mitigation with optimization and look for new growth opportunities in today's market, Predict360 enables risk and compliance officers to better evaluate risks and manage them more effectively than traditional approaches."

As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with A.I. technology to predict and mitigate risks while streamlining compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a cloud-based SaaS platform to provide predictive risk analytics and streamline compliance. 360factors is the endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Drummond Community Bank

Drummond Community Bank is a state-chartered financial institution in northern Florida with total assets exceeding $800 million. Drummond offers a wide range of business and personal services and products to the communities through 19 office locations in 10 Florida counties. For more information on the bank, please visit Drummond Community Bank's website at drummondbank.com.

SOURCE 360factors

Related Links

www.360factors.com

