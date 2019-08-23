Drummond Company, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the most recent Board of Directors meeting, the Board of Drummond Company, Inc. approved the following changes of Officers and Management of the Company:

After many years of exceptional service, Mike Tracy will be retiring from the Company and resigning from the position of Chief Executive Officer effective Oct. 31, 2019. Mike completed 40 years of service to the Company in May 2019. He has served in numerous capacities over that time period including as CEO since July 2016. Mike has agreed to continue to serve on the Board of Drummond Company, Inc., the Board of Drummond International, LLC and the Board of Old Overton Club, Inc. Additionally, Mike will work for a period as a part-time consultant in order to facilitate a smooth transition in the management of the organization. Mike will also continue to represent the Company on several outside organizations and boards. We thank Mike for his many years of outstanding service to the Company and wish him well in his retirement. Mike will be spending more time with his wife Becky and their three daughters' families including seven grandchildren.

Richard Mullen will assume the role of CEO of Drummond Company, Inc. effective Nov. 1, 2019. Richard has served the Drummond organization for over 35 years in various engineering, operations and administrative management positions, the most recent being President and Chief Operating Officer. Richard is well known throughout the Company for his excellent leadership ability, intellect, and high-quality character. As CEO, Richard will report directly to the Board and be responsible for the senior executive role in managing all aspects of Drummond. Richard and his wife Cheryl live in Vestavia and have two married sons.

Ron Damron will assume the role of President of Mining for Drummond Company, Inc. reporting directly to Richard Mullen and will be located in the Corporate Office in Birmingham, Alabama. Ron has worked in several roles in engineering and operations within the Drummond organization over the past 19 years, the most recent being COO of Drummond International where he manages all the operations of Drummond International in Colombia, South America. Ron and his wife Julie will be moving to Birmingham in the very near future.

The Board of Drummond Company, Inc. would like to congratulate each of these individuals on their new endeavors. Each of these individuals has contributed greatly to the success of Drummond for many years, we are very proud of their accomplishments, and we are confident that they will continue to perform in an outstanding manner in the future. Please join us in extending congratulations to each one of these well-seasoned and highly respected executives.

