Drury Hotels takes top honors from J.D. Power for 15th consecutive year

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drury Hotels team is on a 15-year winning streak, setting a record and standard for guest satisfaction. J.D. Power ranked Drury Hotels Company "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains" in the J.D. Power 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study.SM The recognition marks Drury's 15th consecutive guest-satisfaction award and sets a record for most consecutive wins in the J.D. Power travel and hospitality category.

"Guests want to know what they can expect from a hotel stay, especially in today's climate. At Drury we have always made it a priority to ensure that our service and the guest experience is consistent across all 150-plus Drury hotels in 27 states," said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. "We build our brand and reputation by providing exceptional service and clean, comfortable rooms at a great value, and every day our 5,000 team members deliver on that promise. This recent J.D. Power award is a tremendous recognition of our team's hard work and our ongoing efforts to ensure a clean, safe environment, so guests can feel comfortable and confident while staying with us."

Drury performed well in all seven J.D. Power hotel factors, which include reservation, arrival/departure, guest room, food & beverage, services & amenities, hotel facilities and cost & fees.

"J.D. Power's Hospitality Team congratulates Drury Hotels for ranking highest in guest satisfaction for the Upper Midscale hotel category," said Andrea Stokes, the hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power. "Winning the award for 15 straight years speaks to Drury Hotels' commitment to providing guests a high-quality stay experience."

The J.D. Power 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index StudySM is based on responses gathered between June 2019 and March 2020 from 37,843 guests in Canada and the United States who stayed at a hotel in North America between May 2019 and March 2020. Click here for the J.D. Power press release, which includes rankings for all hotels.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Drury recently announced a partnership with Ecolab Inc., a global leader in hygiene and infection-prevention solutions, to implement enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols. In addition to developing this partnership, Drury has updated its check-in procedure to reduce contact, implemented visual cues for social distancing and modified the service for its free hot breakfast and evening reception. More information about Drury Hotels' ongoing efforts to keep guests and team members safe can be found on the company's Travel Happy Again, Clean + Safe website.

Guests of Drury Hotels experience a selection of complimentary amenities including:

Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

Hot breakfast including biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, yogurt and more

5:30 Kickback® reception including appetizers and beverages

24-hour business and fitness centers

Indoor/outdoor pool and whirlpool

Drury Hotels has been family-owned and operated since 1973. For a complete listing of all Drury hotels or for reservations, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, please apply online at www.drurycareers.com.

About Drury Hotels Company

Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 27 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels has been recognized by the J.D. Power 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study,SM earning the award for "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains." In 2020, Drury received this award for a record 15th consecutive year.* Brands include Drury Inn & Suites,® Drury Inn,® Drury Plaza Hotel,® Drury Suites,® Pear Tree Inn by Drury,® as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities – Travel Happy.® For more information, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. Join the conversation on Twitter @druryhotels or on Facebook.

*Drury Hotels received the highest numerical score among upper midscale hotels in the proprietary J.D. Power 2006-2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Studies.SM The 2020 study is based on responses gathered between June 2019 and March 2020 from 37,843 guests in Canada and the United States who stayed at a hotel in North America between May 2019 and March 2020. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

