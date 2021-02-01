DRX Duct Cleaning Announces New Partnership

NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRX DUCT LLC is excited to announce the recent partnership between George Ghanime and Paul Couillard. DRX was founded in 2007 by George who has put blood, sweat, and tears, into the company with decades of hard work that has greatly contributed toward expanding the company's services, offerings, experiences, and innovation.

DRX Duct Cleaning in New Jersey announces new partnership.

The recent partnership gives DRX the ability to expand and grow the company with their 35 years of combined experience. George and Paul are excited to merge their experiences and passion for the industry. This joint effort will take the company to the next level using the latest technologies in the field.

Owner / Partner, George Ghanime says, "I'm confident Paul will significantly expand and accelerate the direction of DRX and greatly contribute toward taking our growth to the next level. I envision our partnership becoming a multi-generational venture; where our children will become part of the business for generations. It's been an exciting ride from the beginning. Now, I get to share that experience with someone else and be part of the next chapter that DRX has to offer which will be something truly special."

New Owner / Partner, Paul Couillard says, "Being part of DRX for the past 11 years has truly been an amazing opportunity. I get to do what I love for a living and use my passion for helping commercial businesses and residential homes with a service which makes a difference. I'm extremely excited for what the future will bring to George and me. I look forward to taking the 'DRX Experience' to the next level with George and our dedicated staff."

With the recent partnership, DRX will continue to keep the same standards of service, offerings, and technology that customers expect and love.

Owner / Partner, George Ghanime says, "The reason I started this company was because I love helping people find solutions, especially in areas where the demand outweighs the quality of supply. Our mission has always been to educate all customers about Air Duct Cleaning."

Visit our website or call (908) 755-2950 to learn more about how DRX specializes in professional HVAC air duct cleaning, vent cleaning, furnace cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and more.

Related Images

new-ownership-in-duct-cleaning.jpg

New Ownership in Duct Cleaning company

DRX Duct Cleaning in New Jersey announces new partnership.

Related Links

https://www.njairduct.com/blog

https://www.facebook.com/DRXAirDuctCleaningNJ

SOURCE DRX DUCT LLC