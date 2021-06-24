Dry-cleaning And Laundry Services Market to grow by USD 13.62 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Commercial users are the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.

American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., EVI Industries Inc., Inc & Co Group Ltd., Lapels Dry Cleaning, Laundry Town Inc., Mulberrys LLC, Rinse Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the introduction of smart laundry technology. However, high capital investments will hamper the market growth.

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., EVI Industries Inc., Inc & Co Group Ltd., Lapels Dry Cleaning, Laundry Town Inc., Mulberrys LLC, Rinse Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants.

Although the introduction of smart-laundry technology offers immense growth opportunities, the high capital investments are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this dry-cleaning and laundry services market forecast report provide a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Residential



Coin-operated

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dry-cleaning and laundry services market report covers the following areas:

Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market Size

Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market Trends

Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies cost-effectiveness and other benefits of laundry services as one of the prime reasons driving the Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market growth during the next few years.

Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry-cleaning and laundry services market vendors

