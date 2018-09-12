LONDON, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Eye Syndrome: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026







Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) is a multifactorial disease of the tears and ocular surface that causes ocular discomfort, visual disturbances, and tear film instability, which can potentially damage the ocular surfaceand there are currently very few approved treatment options for Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) patients.Dry Eye Syndrome (DES)pipeline activity comprises 10 active Phase III (or Phase II/III) pipeline agents with novel mechanisms of action as well as cyclosporines with improved clinical profiles. It is expected that these new drugs will expand the Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) treatment options and contribute to overall market growth. Nevertheless, considerable opportunities remain within the severely underserved Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) market.







With a rapidly accelerating worldwide prevalence and the limited treatment options available, there is a growing pressure for new therapies and curative treatmentwithin the Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) market to treat this multifactorial ocular condition.Historically, many companies have failed to bring novel Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) drug candidates through clinical development programs, including numerous failures in Phase III clinical trials.







This high failure rate has led to a scarcity of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) drugs available. However, this is expected to change over the forecast period, with new drugs anticipated to enter all markets within the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and China).







This change has already been initiated with the recent arrivals of Shire's Xiidra (lifitegraft) and Santen's Ikervis (cyclosporine) in the US and Europe.Furthermore, additional marketing approvals for currently marketed Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) drugs,in new countries in the 8MM, will provide a source of growth in this market.







It is estimated that the 2016 sales for Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) was approximately $2.2B across the 8MM(US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and China).







The research report "Dry Eye Syndrome: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026", provides an overview of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES), including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, as well current Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) therapeutic recommendations of all 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and China) covered.







In particular, this report helps to -



- Assess the current competitive landscape and its evolution over the forecast period.



- Evaluate the significance of the late-stage pipeline products entering the Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) market and how these products will impact the future treatment landscape.



- Highlight the significant unmet needs in the Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) market.



- Identify any remaining opportunities in the Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) market.



- Assess the varying approaches to treatment in the different markets in the 8MM.







Companies Mentioned: Akorn, Alcon, Aldeyra, Allergan, Altacor, Apotex, Argentum Pharmaceuticals, Aspire, Auven Therapeutics, Bausch & Lomb, Chongqing Santen Kerui Pharmaceutical, Dompe, Famy Care Limited, G-TreeBNT, Greenstone, Intrexon Corporation, Kaken, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Kyorin, LaboratoiresThea, Lee's Pharmaceutical, LubrisBiopharma, Magenta, MC2 Therapeutics, Mitotech, Mylan, Moorfield Pharmaceuticals, Nippon, Nissiin, Novaliq, Novartis, Otsuka, Parion Sciences, Pfizer, Pfizer's InnoPharma, PharmaMar, Rayner, RegeneRx, Santen, Scope Ophthalmics, Seikagaku, Senju, Shire, Sun Pharmaceutical, Sylentis, Thea, Toa, Twi Pharmaceuticals, United Laboratories, Ursapharm, Wakamoto, Wockhardt.







Scope



- Overview of DES: including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.



- Annualized DES market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments (including mild DES, moderate DES, and severe DES), forecast from 2016 to 2026.



- Key topics covered: strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the DES therapeutics market



- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for DES therapy. The most promising candidate in Phase III (and Phase II/III) development is profiled.



- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global DES therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.







- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global DES therapeutics market.



- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global DES therapeutics market in the future.



- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.



- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.



- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.







