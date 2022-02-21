Dry Mix Mortar Additives & Chemicals Market - 73% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Additives Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 21, 2022, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market is set to grow by USD 15.726 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of  5.53% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 73% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Indonesia are the key markets for the dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA. The increasing demand from industries such as building and construction will facilitate the dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Dry Mix Mortar Additives and Chemicals Market: Rapid increase in road and bridge construction to drive growth

The rapid increase in road and bridge construction is one of the key drivers supporting the dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market growth. There is increased government funding and government support for infrastructure construction activities globally. For instance, The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India released an estimated budget of around $15 billion to build national highways, roads, and bridges and maintain the existing infrastructure during 2021-2022. The budget is approximately 14% higher than the revised estimates for 2020-21. Such large investments are expected to propel the demand for a large volume of construction materials, including dry mix mortar additives and chemicals. Thus, with an increase in road and bridge construction, the demand for dry mix mortar additives and chemicals is expected to increase gradually during the forecast period.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth. The actionable insights on the trends and challenges will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for their business.

Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market by Type (Additives and Chemicals) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market share growth by the additives segment will be significant for revenue generation. The dry mix mortar additives segment of the global dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market comprises re-dispersible polymer powder, plasticizers, and other additives. Re-dispersible polymer powder is one of the most important dry mix mortar additives and is used to provide adhesion onto the substrate offer abrasion resistance. Thus, the wide range of additives that improve the performance of dry mix mortar will continue to contribute to the growth of the global dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market during the forecast period.

Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 15.726 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.81

Performing market contribution

APAC at 73%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, Don Construction Products Inc., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Mapei SpA, Sika AG, The Euclid Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary 

  1.1  Market Overview 

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

2.1.1 Parent Market

 Exhibit 08:  Parent market

 Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis 

Exhibit 10:  Value Chain Analysis: Specialty chemicals

  2.2.1  Inputs

  2.2.2  Inbound logistics

  2.2.3  Operations

  2.2.4  Outbound logistics

  2.2.5  Marketing and sales

  2.2.6  Support activities

  2.2.7  Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 12:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2021 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

  Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition

  Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type 

  5.1 Market segments 

  Exhibit 22:  Type Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by Type 

  Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Type

  5.3 Additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 24:  Additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 25:  Additives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 26: Chemicals- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 27:  Chemicals- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.5 Market opportunity by Type 

  Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape 

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

  Exhibit 29:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape 

7.1 Geographic segmentation

  Exhibit 30:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

  7.2 Geographic comparison 

  Exhibit 31:  Geographic comparison

  7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 32:  APAC  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ million)

  Exhibit 33:  APAC  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.4 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 34:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)

  7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 37:  North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 38:  MEA  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 39:  MEA  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 40:  South America  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 41:  South America  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.8 Key leading countries 

  Exhibit 42:  Key leading countries

  7.9 Market opportunity by geography

  Exhibit 43:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1  Rapid increase in road and bridge construction

  8.1.2  Increased R&D to improve product lines

  8.1.3  Surge in adoption of green building material

  8.2 Market challenges 

  8.2.1  Uncertainties in construction projects

  8.2.2  High cost when compared to conventional concrete

  8.2.3  Lack of customization in production process

  Exhibit 44:  Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends 

  8.3.1  Increasing residential and commercial construction activities

  8.3.2  Growing urbanization

  8.3.3  Usage of dry mix mortar for structural repair in marine and tidal areas

9. Vendor Landscape 

  9.1 Competitive Scenario 

  9.2 Overview

  Exhibit 45:  Vendor landscape

  9.3 Landscape disruption 

  Exhibit 46:  Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 47: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis 

  10.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 49: ?Market positioning of vendors?

  10.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 

  Exhibit 50:  Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 51:  Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 52:  Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 53:  Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

  10.4 BASF SE 

Exhibit 54:  BASF SE - Overview

  Exhibit 55:  BASF SE - Business segments

  Exhibit 56:  BASF SE - Key offerings

  Exhibit 57:  BASF SE - Segment focus

  10.5 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 58:  CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview

  Exhibit 59:  CEMEX SAB de CV - Product and service

  Exhibit 60:  CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings

  10.6 Don Construction Products Inc. 

Exhibit 61:  Don Construction Products Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 62:  Don Construction Products Inc. - Product and service

  Exhibit 63:  Don Construction Products Inc. - Key offerings

  10.7 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 64:  Dow Inc.  - Overview

  Exhibit 65:  Dow Inc.  - Business segments

  Exhibit 66:  Dow Inc.  - Key offerings

  Exhibit 67:  Dow Inc.  - Segment focus

  10.8 Evonik Industries AG 

Exhibit 68:  Evonik Industries AG - Overview

  Exhibit 69:  Evonik Industries AG - Business segments

  Exhibit 70:  Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings

  Exhibit 71:  Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

  10.9 Mapei SpA 

Exhibit 72:  Mapei SpA - Overview

  Exhibit 73:  Mapei SpA - Product and service

  Exhibit 74:  Mapei SpA - Key offerings

  10.10 Sika AG

Exhibit 75:  Sika AG - Overview

  Exhibit 76:  Sika AG - Business segments

  Exhibit 77:  Sika AG- Key news

  Exhibit 78:  Sika AG - Key offerings

  Exhibit 79:  Sika AG - Segment focus

  10.11 The Euclid Chemical Co. 

Exhibit 80:  The Euclid Chemical Co. - Overview

  Exhibit 81:  The Euclid Chemical Co. - Product and service

  Exhibit 82:  The Euclid Chemical Co. - Key offerings

  10.12 Wacker Chemie AG 

Exhibit 83:  Wacker Chemie AG - Overview

  Exhibit 84:  Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments

  Exhibit 85:  Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings

  Exhibit 86:  Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus

11. Appendix 

  11.1 Scope of the report 

11.1.1Market definition

  11.1.2 Objectives

  11.1.3 Notes and caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$?

  11.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

  Exhibit 89:Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

  Exhibit 90: Information sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

