Dry Powder Inhalers: Key Annual Conference for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Professionals - London, United Kingdom - June 19-20, 2019

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Powder Inhalers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key annual conference for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Professionals in the DPI market.

The second generation of DPIs have become either established on the market or are a significant way along the approval process. These have been a great success story in improving inhaled drug delivery. However, we now have to tackle the technical and regulatory issues with generic' inhalers and their approval. The development of triple therapies is well underway and these bring about their own challenges of formulation and bioequivalence.

Amazingly, new DPIs are still being created, with some moving in to development programmes. One of the areas where much study and recent guidance has been applied is in considering the patient use, compliance and human factors associated with DPIs. These linked topics are creating a whole new area that requires better understanding during product development and associated studies.

This conference will address many of the issues around generic inhalers, provide case studies of bioequivalence testing, focus on the difficult formulation challenges and the strategies used so that they may be overcome, and discuss in-depth patient and human factor issues when developing a DPI to gain regulatory approval.

Conference programme to include

Current and future challenges for DPI formulations

Novel DPI delivery platforms

Design and characterisation of breath actuation mechanisms

Method for the determination of delivered-dose uniformity and aerodynamic particle size distributions of DPIs

Sampling and analysis of inhalation devices in accordance with ISO 18562

Development of a new moisture-resistant DPI which performs well irrespective of orientation

How can the physicochemical properties of DPIs and their stability impact product performance?

Spray drying of nanopharmaceuticals into microsphere forumulations

INFORM 2020: new analytical insights into dry powder formulations for inhalation

Dry powder formulations: from low dosage API delivery to biopharmaceuticals

Inhalation products, transitioning from less regulated markets

Challenges with generics

Overcoming the need for comparative clinical endpoint bioequivalence studies in a 505(j) ANDA weight of evidence approach for orally inhaled products

The 1nhaler and its two jobs

Opportunities and challenges in the design of a high-performance unit-dose DPI

Who Should Attend:



Those involved in

Respiratory drug development

Inhalation product development

Device engineering

Formulation development

Scientific research

Medical marketing

Marketing and Business development

Agenda:



Programme - Day one

Current and future challenges for DPI formulations

Today's DPI marketplace

The challenge of formulating new chemical entities (NCEs)

The challenge of developing generic DPIs

Quality by design in DPI formulation

Advanced manufacturing technology

Dr David Wyatt

Novel DPI delivery platforms

Marketed DPI platforms

Novel DPI platforms

Capability gaps

Value in the eyes of the consumer

Paul Johnson

Design and characterisation of breath actuation mechanisms (BAMs)

Rationale and user requirements for the use of BAMs in inhaled drug delivery products

Design considerations for BAMs

Experimental characterisation of BAMs

Comparison of the trigger characteristics in different marketed breath actuated inhaler products

James Tibbatts

Methods for the determination of delivered-dose uniformity and aerodynamic particle size distributions of DPIs

Introduction to inhaled device types and their nuances

Current regulatory requirements for in-vitro testing of DPIs

Delivered dose uniformity testing and APSD measurements by cascade impaction

Advances in measurement techniques for bioequivalence testing and improving IVIVCs

Mark Copley

Sampling and analysis of inhalation devices in accordance with ISO 18562

ISO 18562 overview - requirements for respiratory medical devices

Introduction to thermal desorption

Biocompatibility testing using thermal desorption gas chromatography

Dr Nikhil Sahotra

Development of a new moisture-resistant DPI which performs well irrespective of orientation

Moving from concept to a working prototype - challenges and opportunities

Integration of moisture-scavenging technology

Creating a sealed device

Testing challenges

Next steps to a marketed device

Paul Ballington

How can the physicochemical properties of DPIs and their stability impact product performance? A process and delivery perspective

An overview on formulation physicochemical attributes affecting DPI processability and delivery performance

Screening of the distinct overtime solid-state, micromeritics and surface properties of inhalable particles and de-convolution of their impact on product performance

Evaluation of distinct formulation approaches and their potential impact on product performance

Joana Pinto

Spray drying of nanopharmaceuticals into microsphere formulations

Nanoparticles as drug carriers

Safety and efficacy, in vitro and in vivo

Respirable dry powder formulations

Professor Ben Forbes

Programme - Day two

INFORM 2020: new analytical insights into dry powder formulations for inhalation

Structural equivalence for inhaled formulations

Microstructural analytical techniques

Multi-scale computed tomography approaches to look inside formulations

Identifying metrics of relevance to inhaled product performance

Professor Darragh Murnane

Dry powder formulations: from low dosage API delivery to biopharmaceuticals

Drivers for choosing amongst different DPI formulation approaches

Case study on carrier-based DPI formulation development

Case study on spray dried composite DPI formulation development

Capsule filling of challenging DPI powders

Eunice Costa

Inhalation products, transitioning from less to more regulated markets, can it be that difficult?

What is less regulated'?

Combination product regulation and how it impacts inhalation products

Regulatory trends, where are things headed?

The typical GAPs and how to try to close them

Is there an easy route?

Is the transition worth it?

David Howlett

Formal product characterization studies required for DPI's

Why and when these tests are performed

What to include - how to design an appropriate product characterization study

Differences between US and EU requirements

In depth look at the specific tests required (Stability studies, Temperature Cycling, Effect of Patient Use, Effect of Orientation, Drug Deposition on Mouthpiece, Effect of Varying Flow Rate, Device Robustness)

Chris Vernall

Overcoming the need for comparative clinical endpoint bioequivalence studies in a 505(j) ANDA weight of evidence approach for orally inhaled products

Dr Rob Price

The Inhaler and its two jobs

The functional, emotional and social reasons that there is a growth market for single-dose DPIs

Don Smith

Opportunities and challenges in the design of a high-performance unit-dose DPI

Design opportunities and challenges for a fit for purpose' capsule-based DPI

Prototyping challenges

Preliminary performance data

Anselm Ebert and George Bostock

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbdko3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

