Dry Shampoo Market Size to Grow by USD 1.21 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 The dry shampoo market is expected to grow by USD 1.21 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.48%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download Free Sample Now to explore growth opportunities in the dry shampoo market.

Key Market Participants Analysis

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers a range of dry shampoo, namely got2b, through its subsidiary Schwarzkopf.

The company offers a range of dry shampoo, namely got2b, through its subsidiary Schwarzkopf. Kao Corp. - The company offers dry shampoo through its brand Essential.

The company offers dry shampoo through its brand Essential. Kose Corp. - The company offers dry shampoo through its subsidiary Tarte Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Dry Shampoo Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Regular Dry Shampoo



Natural And Organic Dry Shampoo

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The dry shampoo market is driven by product innovation leading to product premiumization, expanding salon and spa market, and evolving demographics and lifestyles.

Read Our Free Sample for additional information on market segmentation as well as the trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market

Similar Reports:

Lip Gloss Market: The lip gloss market has been segmented by finish (glossy, matte, glitter, and others) and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The lip gloss market has been segmented by finish (glossy, matte, glitter, and others) and geography ( , APAC, , , and MEA). Luxury Perfume Market: The luxury perfume market has been segmented by end-user (women, men, and unisex), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Dry Shampoo Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio