Dry Shampoo Market Size to Grow by USD 1.42 billion with 33% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

Sep 06, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dry shampoo market analysis report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.49%. Technavio categorizes the global dry shampoo market as a part of the global personal products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the dry shampoo market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report
Dry Shampoo Market Segmentation Highlights
- Distribution Channel
- Offline: The dry shampoo market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing popularity of beauty and personal care specialty retail stores drives the growth of this segment. Manufacturers rely on such retail stores and plan their budgets for marketing, advertising, and promotion activities to create product and brand visibility among consumers.
- Online
- Product
- Regular Dry Shampoo: Regular dry shampoos contain chemical ingredients that absorb excess oil from the scalp, further enhancing the volume of hair and leaving it refreshed. However, their frequent use may lead to dilution of the scalp oils, which may reduce the health of hair to some extent. The manufacturers that produce regular dry shampoos are required to follow strict government norms and regulations on the ingredients, product labeling, and packaging.
- Natural And Organic Dry Shampoo
- Geography
- North America: 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for dry shampoo in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. Dry shampoo products have gained the attention of consumers due to their instant results and other benefits. This will facilitate the dry shampoo market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Download Sample PDF for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities
Dry Shampoo Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dry shampoo market report covers the following areas:
Dry Shampoo Market Vendor Analysis
The dry shampoo market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The dry shampoo market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dry Shampoo Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dry Shampoo Market, including some of the vendors:
- Ambiance Cosmetics Inc.
- Amika
- Better Planet Brands LLC
- Billie Inc.
- Chatters Ltd. Partnership
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Henkel AG and Co.KGaA
- Johnson and Johnson
- Kao Corp.
- Kose Corp.
- LABORATORIES KLORANE
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Moroccanoil Israel Ltd
- My Skincare Manufacturer Pty Ltd.
- Natura and CO Holding S.A.
- Onesta Hair Care LLC
- Revlon Inc
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever PLC
Request for a Sample PDF and get Vendor-based Insights with Strategic Initiatives
Dry Shampoo Market Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dry shampoo market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dry shampoo market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dry shampoo market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry shampoo market vendors
Related Reports:
Hair Shampoo Market in APAC by Distribution Channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Hair Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Dry Shampoo Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.49%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.7
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ambiance Cosmetics Inc., Amika, Better Planet Brands LLC, Billie Inc., Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LABORATORIES KLORANE, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Moroccanoil Israel Ltd, My Skincare Manufacturer Pty Ltd., Natura and CO Holding S.A., Onesta Hair Care LLC, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Regular dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Regular dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Regular dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Regular dry shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Regular dry shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Natural and organic dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Natural and organic dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Natural and organic dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Natural and organic dry shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Natural and organic dry shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 101: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Henkel AG and Co.KGaA
- Exhibit 108: Henkel AG and Co.KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Henkel AG and Co.KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Henkel AG and Co.KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Henkel AG and Co.KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Henkel AG and Co.KGaA - Segment focus
- 11.5 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 113: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Kose Corp.
- Exhibit 117: Kose Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Kose Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Kose Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.7 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 120: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 123: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 11.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Exhibit 125: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview
- Exhibit 126: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news
- Exhibit 128: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus
- 11.9 Natura and CO Holding S.A.
- Exhibit 130: Natura and CO Holding S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Natura and CO Holding S.A. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Natura and CO Holding S.A. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Natura and CO Holding S.A. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Natura and CO Holding S.A. - Segment focus
- 11.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 135: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 140: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 143: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 145: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 153: Research methodology
- Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 155: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article