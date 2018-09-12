Dryer Vent Wizard Hosts Discovery Day Event at St. Louis' Schlafly Brewery Sept. 20

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs looking to start a business that will make a difference in their community will soon have the opportunity to bring a much needed service to the St. Louis area. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, dryer fires cause an estimated $238 million in property loss each year and the leading cause is a failure to clean out lint from the vent system. In response, Dryer Vent Wizard, North America's leading dryer vent cleaning and repair franchise, has announced plans to bring three franchise locations to the St. Louis community. These will be the area's first locations.

Dryer Vent Wizard is flying a team of executives to St. Louis for a Discovery Day event on Thursday, September 20, to meet with aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners at Schlafly Bottleworks, located at 7260 Southwest Avenue in St. Louis from 6-9 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided. Entrepreneurs looking for a unique business opportunity will have the chance to learn about the Dryer Vent Wizard franchising model, opportunities throughout St. Louis and the increasing demand for services. Attendees will also have the chance to speak with Dryer Vent Wizard President Jason Kapica and Executive Chair Terry Reuer. Those interested can sign up for the free event at http://www.dvwevents.com.

"Right now, there is a significant service gap to fill in the St. Louis market. There are nearly 2.8 million residents, but there are no services available that specialize in dryer vent cleaning and repair. Dryer Vent Wizard is looking the fill the need for reliable, quality service in that area to keep residents safe," said Kapica. "We invite interested entrepreneurs to meet us at our event on September 20."

Dryer Vent Wizard is the only international franchise company specializing in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for residential and commercial clients. Dryer Vent Wizard technicians are well trained in their field and arrive at homes equipped with state-of-the-art dryer vent cleaning tools to complete all dryer vent related services and get the dryer venting system up to code.

"Dryer Vent Wizard is a robust franchise opportunity that allows entrepreneurs complete control over how large they'd like to grow the business, which is really uncommon in the franchise space," added Kapica. "We're looking for individuals who are not only business-minded, but wanting to help their community through dryer fire safety education and prevention."

To further the company's goal of reducing dryer fires across North America, Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association. The company is also a partner of the Children's Burn Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing medical and psychological care for child burn survivors.

The initial investment to open a Dryer Vent Wizard franchise ranges between $55,000- $151,000, depending on the investment model the franchisee chooses. The investment includes the initial franchise fee, all the tools and equipment to run the business, materials to complete the first jobs, insurance for the business, three months' of payments on a fully outfitted van and three months' operating expenses.

To register for the event, visit www.dvwevents.com. Additional information about Dryer Vent Wizard and its franchising opportunities can be found at www.dvwfranchise.com.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., Dryer Vent Wizard is a North American franchise that specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company was founded in 2004 by Dave Lavalle, who also founded Mr. Handyman, and currently operates 92 locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving over 9,000 communities. Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). For more information about Dryer Vent Wizard and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.dvwfranchise.com.

