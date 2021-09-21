Dryy Garment Care of North Virginia Becomes FRSTeam Franchisee

"We are very excited to become a FRSTeam franchisee, expanding our offerings" said Ken Sandy Managing Partner of Dryy Garment Care. "With the knowledge and professionalism, FRSTeam will allow us to better service our community and provide them with peace of mind. We want to be our customers' trusted source for restoration needs during times of distress and FRSTeam will allow us to gain that credibility."

The original operation, Total Cleaners, Inc. was founded in 2002 as a dry-cleaning valet solution by Seoha Woo. After experiencing double digit growth by 2016, Woo joined forces with Ken Sandy who was having great success with his own laundry locker program. Together, they rebranded the operation to Dryy Garment Care, launching a multichannel service platform by combining technology and retail for a reimagined experience. To date they partner in over 500 multifamily communities, with 5 retail locations, in addition to owning a centralized 15,000 sq ft eco-friendly processing facility.

"FRSTeam was the clear choice for Dryy as we searched for the next level of our success. As a hyperlocal business, Dryy is honored to expand by including restoration services to our multi-service channel," said Woo. "We are proud to launch FRSTeam Dryy NOVA to our textile and electronics restoration division. Because our core values here at Dryy align perfectly with those of FRSTeam, I am confident our shared commitment to consistency, professionalism, and dependability will continue to enrich the communities we serve."

FRSTeam is happy to welcome a team that understands and values the details. This follows through to their management style resulting in minimal staff turnover. Dryy is proud that their current employees have over nine years tenure, allowing them the opportunity to continue to expand their knowledge. FRSTeam by Dryy NOVA is poised to hit the ground running leveraging current relationships with property managers and construction companies that use Dryy now for assistance with cleaning.

"Their passion and drive to ensure a high level of satisfaction and growth is what attracted us to this opportunity with Ken and Seoha," said Holly Murry, President of FRSTeam LLC. "It was a great cultural fit from the start with our shared vision of helping others and are excited to see them succeed with FRSTeam."

FRSTeam is a close-knit community of hand-chosen professionals committed to restoring personal items—from clothing to computers—and helping families get their lives back on track. Over the last 30 years in business, the brand has seen steady growth in their franchises, even during recessions and a pandemic. As they grow, they maintain a close-knit feel by continuing to support new and existing franchises and ensuring that franchises operate in exclusive territories. To learn more about franchising opportunities FRSTeam, please visit: frsteam.com/about-us/franchising/

Founded in 1988, FRSTeam has long been a leader in the restoration of fabrics and electronics, helping families and businesses recover from disasters such as smoke, fire, water, and mold by bringing a personalized and efficient service to everyone involved in the claims process. Many of FRSTeam's franchise operators have 20 or 30 years of experience in the fabric and electronics restoration industry. Today, the FRSTeam franchise system extends nationwide with over 40 franchise territories and 10 company operated locations. FRSTeam will manage over 13,000 jobs through its local referral sources and national agreements with major insurance providers. This is done through FRSTeam operators in all 48 continental states and Ontario, Canada.

