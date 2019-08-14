DS Healthcare Group relaunches under new ownership and international rollout

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DS Healthcare Group Inc., owner of DS Laboratories®, a global leader in the research, development, and marketing and sales of skin care, personal care and hair care products, announced that its former distributor, Dr. Fernando Tamez, assumed controlling interest in the company.

The formerly NASDAQ-traded company was taken private last year during significant ownership restructuring. As CEO, Dr. Tamez has reinforced and grown a global distribution network to 46 countries from its Miami headquarters.

"DS Healthcare Group is well-known for the development of innovative products rooted in science and research," said Dr. Tamez, who previously represented the company in Latin America. "The company's reputation among its customers is only surpassed by endorsements from the medical community. We knew that the strength of the brand would overcome past leadership challenges, and it has."

DS Healthcare Group, via its flagship brand DS Laboratories®, manufactures world-renowned topical and oral therapies and personal care products. The company is a pioneer in hair-growth technology, and its innovative treatments have set industry standards in the beauty and medical fields alike. Its best-selling Revita and Spectral lines are leading over-the-counter hair-growth products for men and women, and are recommended and used by physicians worldwide.

The company distributes via doctors, online and specialty retailers, distributors, cosmetics wholesalers and to select pharmacies. Its research has led to a highly diversified and specialized portfolio of products, with additional innovations in pharmaceutical projects.

DS Laboratories' products are widely classed as cosmeceuticals, positioned at the intersection of the luxury beauty, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries. Unlike almost all its alternatives, both non-drug and prescription, DS' products are recommended for use by people undergoing rigorous medical treatments such as radiation/chemotherapy and are deemed safe for pregnant women.

"DS Healthcare Group and DS Laboratories® have always been synonymous with science-based research and innovation that deliver functional benefits and lasting results," Dr. Tamez said. "Increasing consumer availability to our therapies and continuing the development of next-generation hair care solutions are our only priorities."

About DS Healthcare Group

DS Healthcare Group Inc., develops and markets skin care, personal care and hair care products. It sells through online and specialty retailers, distributors, cosmetics wholesalers and select salons. Its research has led to a highly diversified and specialized portfolio of products. For more information on DS Healthcare Group's flagship brand, visit www.dslaboratories.com.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Pinterest

Contact: Patricia Maldonado, 305-490-8831

patricia@littlefishmedia.net

SOURCE DS Healthcare Group Inc.

Related Links

https://dslaboratories.com

