DS Stoves Expands Fire Station Line of Products

Since 2005, DS has been designing and manufacturing gear racks. "'Manufactured in Pennsylvania by firefighters, for firefighters' is our motto," says David Stoltzfus, founder of DS Stoves. "We have volunteer firefighters right here in our business and know firsthand the challenges and demands of firefighting," says Stoltzfus.

Gear racks feature special quick release and quick dry racking technology, with heavy-duty 1"x 1" x 16" gauge steel tubing, and powder-coated metal racks in 22" stall sections or custom sizes. In addition, they include hangers that spread coats for superior drying. Gear racks are available in a choice of colors, as a wall mount or freestanding with or without casters. For added convenience, the DS Install Team ensures the efficient installation of gear racks at fire companies within the mid-Atlantic region.

DS also manufacturers hose dryers that help keep hoses organized, dry quicker, and hold 1200' of hose. "They're a game changer," says Stoltzfus. Hose dryers are powder coated, and feature lockable casters and a collapsible rack for ease of storage, and wheels for quick transport.

As a family-owned business, DS takes great pride in its American-made label and family values and integrity. DS ships to fire companies nationally and/or internationally. Visit DS at FDIC, Booth #9311 to learn more about DS gear racks, hose dryers and RIT Tray. Or contact John at 717-768-3853.

SOURCE DS