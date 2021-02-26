DS18 Continues to Expand with Over 100% Growth in 2020

They focus on marine , Jeep , high output, and pro audio for all to enjoy. To maintain a tough and reliable product that will stand the test of time while consistently producing loud, distortion free audio is what they strive for. Once you buy into DS18 products, they are there for you because you are now part of the extended DS18 family.

Helping bring you all these awesome products requires a vast network of people and supporters. The DS18 employee family extends across the entire globe; there are not many continents that do not have authorized DS18 dealers or distributors. This requires DS18 to have multiple factories for the best efficiency that include build houses in Korea, Brazil, China, and even a select few items are assembled here in the USA.

DS18 carries a large array of products to accommodate anyone from the everyday consumer to even the most experienced audio enthusiast or competitor. With a catalog of over 1000 SKU numbers, it is not hard to find exactly what you are looking for. They sell everything from car alarms to 15,000-watt rms Korean amplifiers and everything in between. DS18 is one of the few companies where you can source everything for your build without having to seek other parts, large or small, from another manufacturer to complete it.

DS18's large array has just about everything needed to help you complete the sound system of your dreams!

The end agenda for DS18 is to support the customers that support DS18. This symbiotic relationship is what they work for and they want every customer that buys the DS18 brand to be 100% satisfied with their product. They strive for great customer service and an awesome experience; every time you call them or order online through their website DS18.com you will be part of the DS18 family.

