DSA Member Company, Arbonne Meets Virtually with Members of U.S. Congress to Demonstrate the Importance of Independent Work as Part of Direct Selling Day on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne International, LLC (Arbonne) will participate in the Sept. 23rd Direct Selling Day on Capitol Hill, hosted by Direct Selling Association (DSA), the national trade association for direct selling companies. Arbonne will join with other direct selling companies, bringing together more than 125 direct selling distributors and executives to urge over 100 members of Congress to consider the implications and importance of maintaining the independent contractor status for all direct sellers during this challenging time in our country. Direct sellers will participate in Direct Selling Day on Capitol Hill virtually this year through individual congressional video calls.

"Our inclusive community of Independent Consultants enjoy the freedom and flexibility of operating their Arbonne businesses independently," said Bernadette Chala, SVP chief legal officer and general counsel of Arbonne. "As a top social-selling company our Independent Consultants are unified by the mission to empower people to flourish while earning an income. We strive to continue providing the business opportunity for our independent consultants to share new, innovative products that support sustainable, healthy living."

"We are pleased to continue our annual Direct Selling Day on Capitol Hill with direct sellers and executives from Arbonne participating virtually from around the country," said Joseph N. Mariano, president and chief executive officer for the Direct Selling Association. "As the retail economy continues to evolve in the United States, it's crucial that our elected officials understand the benefits of direct selling in today's economy."

ABOUT THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION

For more than a century, the Direct Selling Association (DSA) has served as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2019, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $35.2 billion in retail sales. More than six million entrepreneurs in the U.S. are selling products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for more than 36.9 million customers.

About Arbonne International

Since 1980, Arbonne International, LLC, has created personal care, beauty and wellness products crafted with plant-based ingredients, and grounded in science and clinical research. Arbonne's philosophy of healthy living to improve Mind. Body. Skin.™ combined with the entrepreneurial business opportunity fosters a holistic approach, focusing on the whole person to flourish inside and out. The brand core values are empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, with the vision that everyone can flourish by being good to themselves, their community, and the planet. Arbonne is a certified B Corporation, balancing people, planet and profit. Products are available at arbonne.com or through an extensive network of Arbonne Independent Consultants across the world. Arbonne is a privately held company and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit www.arbonne.com.

