DSCC Automotive Display Market Focus Conference During SID Display Week 2019 Features Leading Innovators in Automotive Displays

The Automotive Display Market Focus Conference is part of the 56 th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2019, May 12-17 at the McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, CA. This year's event will be one of the highlights of the Automotive Display "Hot Topic" Track, a special combination allowing registrants to attend all Display Week technical, business, and networking events related to automotive displays.

The Market Focus Conference keynote will be jointly presented by David Hermann and Niclas Gyllenram of Volvo Car Corporation, providing Volvo's perspective from both Goteborg and Silicon Valley on the future of displays in the automotive interior, as increasing vehicle autonomy demands new solutions for HMI and opens up new business opportunities.

"We are delighted to have Volvo keynote an outstanding agenda for the Automotive Display Market Focus Conference," said Bob O'Brien, Co-Founder and President of DSCC. "As the automotive industry heads toward autonomous vehicles and Mobility as a Service (MaaS), both the demands and the opportunities for innovative display solutions are multiplying, and we'll hear from Volvo and many other industry leaders about how they will meet these needs."

In addition to the keynote from Volvo, the Market Focus Conference will include five sessions:

Session 1 will provide an industry analyst view, with presentations by respected analysts from DSCC, Strategy Analytics, and IHS Markit, describing the important developments in the market and technologies for automotive displays.

Session 2 addresses issues of managing display image quality through software, hardware, and testing surrounding the display. The session will include presentations by executives from Radiant Vision Systems, IRYStec, and Maxim Integrated.

Session 3 will allow leading flat panel display innovators to discuss the challenges of displays in the auto interior, and the technology solutions they are putting in place to address these challenges, including presentations by leaders from FlexEnable, AUO, JDI America, and BOE Varitronix.

Session 4 will address the many issues surrounding touch technologies as part of the HMI system, including talks by executives from Via Optronics and Hap2U.

Session 5 will look forward by discussing automotive head-up displays (HUD) and lighting and will include presentations by representatives of the German Flat Panel Forum, Luminit, and Texas Instruments.

Attendees will be invited to join a special networking session after the conference, held jointly with the Foldables Market Focus Conference.

"The automotive display market deserves its spot as a Hot Topic for Display Week, and we will bring representatives from leading companies in North America, Europe, and Asia to discuss the important developments in the industry for the Automotive Display Market Focus Conference," said 2019 Display Week Conference General Chair Rashmi Rao. "With the new organization of the Automotive Hot Topic Track, display and automotive industry professionals can be sure that they will have the opportunity to see all of the automotive display and HMI programming on offer at Display Week 2019."

The conference is sponsored by Tianma, FlexEnable, and Radiant Vision Systems. The conference agenda is available at http://www.displayweek.org/2019/Program/MFCAuto.aspx.

About Display Week 2019:

The 56th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place May 12-17 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies – their advancement, integration into products, and commercialization. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on exhibiting and event sponsorship: Americas & Europe, contact Jim Buckley by email at jbuckley@pcm411.com, or call (203) 502-8283; Asia, contact Sue Chung by email at schung@sid.org, or call (408) 389-9596.

About SID:

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

About Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC)

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the China, Europe, Japan, Korea and the US, is on the web at www.displaysupplychain.com and can be reached in the US at info@displaysupplychain.com and (512) 577-3672.

SOURCE Society for Information Display