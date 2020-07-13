DSD Business Systems Announces Kayley Bell as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DSD Business Systems, an award-winning provider of custom software solution suites for small- to medium-sized organizations throughout North America, today announced that Kayley Bell has been named as Chief Executive Officer. Doug Deane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer since 1984, will continue in a consultative role as Board Chairman on DSD's Board of Directors.

Kayley Bell, Chief Executive Officer

Bell has more than 20 years senior management experience, including 16 years at DSD where she has been responsible for the strategic and operational leadership of DSD's Sales, Marketing, Product Development, Finance and Global Operations as COO and President of DSD's Sales & Service Division since 2015.

"Kayley will take DSD into the 2020's and beyond," said Doug Deane. "The Board was unanimous in electing Kayley because of her leadership skills and her exceptional dedication to making all of us successful. I know DSD's success has no limits with Kayley at the helm and I am thrilled to celebrate her well-deserved appointment."

Said Bell, "I am thrilled to take the reins from Doug and am committed to helping lead the company toward a new level of growth. My focus will be to maintain operational excellence throughout the organization, without disturbing DSD's collaborative and customer- centric culture. As a technology company, we will renew our efforts to maintain our thought leadership in innovation and provide our customers and business partners with the highest level of service and value-added support."

Bell joined DSD Business Systems in 2004 as Controller and is active in the San Diego community. She is the Executive Secretary and Treasurer for the National Mountain Rescue Association, a nationally decorated organization, and has donated her time to Search and Rescue efforts for over two decades.

ABOUT DSD

Founded in 1984, DSD Business Systems is an award-winning cloud accounting, ERP, CRM, HR & custom solutions provider serving the needs of small- and medium-sized organizations throughout North America. DSD specializes in a client-first, service-oriented approach to integrating accounting and business management systems. By automating business processes, DSD helps growth-oriented companies turn disconnected data into reliable information. Over the years, DSD has received numerous awards for excellence including Sage President's Circle, Acumatica Gold Partner, Best Cloud Transformation Partner as well as being nationally recognized by Accounting Technology Magazine as a Technology Pacesetter and a Top 100 VAR firm. For more information, visit www.DSDinc.com.

