DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of Another Hotel in Spring Hill, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.

Quality Inn Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. DSH Hotel Advisors arranged the sale, representing buyer and seller with the property selling for $5,650,000.

DSH Hotel Advisors exclusively listed the Quality Inn Spring Hill, FL on behalf of the Seller, and generated multiple offers within a short timeframe. The firm recently sold the Microtel Inn & Suites in Spring Hill located just 3 miles from the Quality Inn.

"We've closed other deals with the buyer team and seller team involved in this transaction – it's always a pleasure working with them. We were able to achieve 97.5% of the asking price, and multiple backup offers, in a confidential manner. The location for this Quality Inn is excellent – the hotels in the area are performing very well and the Spring Hill market is continuing to grow rapidly," says Hopper.

"Our extensive network of Hotel Buyers allowed us to generate multiple offers in a short period of time and successfully sell this asset using our confidential marketing approach. Although market conditions are changing, buyers appear to be bullish on the future of hospitality in Florida and we are expecting several more properties to transact in the upcoming months," says Taylor.

The Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Weeki Wachee remains in excellent condition due to an ongoing capital improvement plan. Additionally, the hotel's central location offers a quick commute to the greater Tampa area, within close proximity to multiple demand generators such as Tampa International Airport, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, Busch Gardens Theme Park and various museums and cultural offerings.

