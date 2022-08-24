DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of Holiday Inn Express and Suites by IHG, Port Charlotte, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the recently-renovated and highly-rated 68-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Port Charlotte by InterContinental Hotels Group on August 15th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented both the seller (unnamed), and the buyer, Stanislaw Niziolek.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Port Charlotte, Florida sold August 15, 2022 - the sale was arranged by Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Randy B. Taylor VPI of DSH Hotel Advisors - a leading hotel investment sales firm.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller. This listing presented the buyer with a unique opportunity to acquire a fully renovated cash-flowing hotel asset with significant upside potential, and an opportunity for the seller to maximize their net proceeds on the sale of the asset. The qualified buyer was identified through private marketing and careful vetting completed by DSH Hotel Advisors.

"Right now, if you're buying or selling a hotel in Florida, and you are not working with someone from our firm, you're either missing buying opportunities (if you're a buyer) or missing buyers that could potentially pay more for your property than anyone else (if you are a seller). The seller entrusted our firm to privately market, sell, and maximize the sale price of this asset. We offered the hotel for sale on a private and confidential basis, and with our significant reach to buyers for this type of property, we were able to bring multiple offers to the table for the seller to select from," says Hopper.

"Due to the property's recent renovation and strategic location off Interstate 75, we were able to collect serval offers from buyers all over the US and move to contract quickly. Working on dispositions and acquisitions with experienced parties and Franchisors such as IHG, always presents a positive experience for our group. We are anticipating the buyer, Stanislaw Niziolek, to be very successful at this location in the upcoming years," says Taylor.

Located just off Interstate 75 and situated on the north side of Lake Sandhill, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Port Charlotte offers picturesque water views and is in close proximity to several leisure and corporate demand generators. This Holiday Inn Express & Suites location enjoys high reviews within the IHG network, earning a 4.5/5 in recorded IHG Guest Reviews. The hotel is in excellent condition, having completed the Formula Blue renovation package in 2019, which includes upgrades to guest quarters, public areas, and security features.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

