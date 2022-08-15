DSH Hotel Advisors Generates 20+ Offers During Sale of Microtel Inn & Suites Spring Hill/Weeki Wachee, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the award-winning 68-room Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Spring Hill/Weeki Wachee for an undisclosed price on August 8th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, S&R Hospitality LLC, and the buyer, Evolve Hospitality LLC.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller, generating 200+ signed Confidentiality Agreements from qualified buyers and receiving 20+ offers from buyers throughout the country.

"We were able to leverage our substantial network of hotel investors and maximize the sale price of the hotel. Generating 20+ offers is a great signal that i). our team has substantial presence in the marketplace for this asset class ii.) this hotel acquisition opportunity was highly attractive to investors, and iii.) the Florida hotel market is healthy with significant capital ready to be placed in purchasing hotel assets," says Hopper.

"The sale of the Microtel Inn & Suites Weeki Wachee/Spring Hill presents an incredible opportunity for the Buyer to acquire a newly renovated hotel in a growing Florida market. Due to our marketing efforts, we received a high level of interest from buyers all over the US and within a short period of time, provided multiple offers for the seller to select from. Spring Hill continues to grow concurrently with Tampa Bay and we believe the buyers are going to be extremely successful at this location," says Taylor.

The Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Spring Hill/Weeki Wachee proudly takes claim to TripAdvisors' 2021 Traveler's Choice Award. Additionally, the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Spring Hill/Weeki Wachee has earned the distinctive accolade of "Best of Microtel," a designation awarded exclusively to an elite group of Microtel hotels on an annual basis, and is based on brand-leading quality, customer satisfaction, and Wyndham Rewards member support.

