DSI® Cloud Inventory® - Field Inventory™ Offers Integration with Salesforce to Optimize Inventory Visibility for Service Work Orders

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSI®, a leading provider of innovative inventory management solutions, has announced that it will offer integration of its Cloud Inventory® – Field InventoryTM solutions with the Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Salesforce users will now be able to implement Field Inventory applications to integrate field captured, accurate data on the equipment, tools and inventory involved in service work orders and tickets in the field.

Salesforce is a cloud-based software company which provides CRM services as well as a complementary suite of enterprise applications.

In order to optimize the field services side of Salesforce CRM, DSI is offering an integration of its Field Inventory applications for Salesforce users. Field Inventory is a mobile-first, cloud-based platform that enables users to know the state and location of tools and inventory in the field in real-time.

Using Field Inventory, Salesforce customers can issue service orders and track the inventory, tools and labor involved using a composite application accessible on a mobile device. Field technicians can complete or update the status of a work order using this application. As data is entered in the field, it is integrated to the rest of the CRM system, leading to an efficient customer response based on timely, accurate access to data.

"CRM is an essential element of success for companies using Salesforce, and many of these companies rely on field services," said Mark Goode, President & CEO of DSI. "Field Inventory provides Salesforce users with the real-time visibility into field operations that will help users meet customer demand for field services promptly, safely, and effectively."

With the capability to track inventory and tools in the field in real-time, Salesforce users that integrate DSI's Field Inventory platform stand to optimize their CRM systems by improving efficiency and compliance in field service orders.

About DSI

DSI's Cloud Inventory and mobile-first applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

About Salesforce

Salesforce brings companies and customers together on the world's #1 customer relationship management (CRM) platform. We help your marketing, sales, commerce, service and IT teams work as one from anywhere — so you can keep your customers happy everywhere. Visit www.salesforce.com to learn more.

