DSM et Firmenich confirment l'équipe de direction de la société combinée proposée DSM-Firmenich

GENÈVE et HEERLEN, Pays-Bas, 13 juin 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM et Firmenich annoncent aujourd'hui conjointement la future équipe de direction de DSM-Firmenich, dans le prolongement du projet de fusion des deux sociétés annoncé précédemment qui donnera naissance au premier partenaire de création et d'innovation dans les domaines de la nutrition, la beauté et le bien-être.

Le Comité exécutif de la nouvelle société disposera d'une équipe équilibrée de personnes talentueuses, venant de DSM et de Firmenich, et représentant la diversité, les compétences et les ambitions de la société combinée. Les équipes de direction existantes de DSM et Firmenich resteront inchangées jusqu'à l'achèvement de la fusion, qui est prévu pour le premier semestre 2023. Chaque entreprise reste engagée à assurer la performance continue de ses activités respectives jusqu'à cette date et à assurer un transfert ultérieur des responsabilités, là où ce sera nécessaire.

Le futur Comité exécutif de DSM-Firmenich sera composé de :

Geraldine Matchett et Dimitri de Vreeze, comme confirmé précédemment, seront co-DG. Actuellement co-DG de DSM, ils continueront à assumer des responsabilités supplémentaires de directrice financière (Geraldine) et de directeur de l'exploitation (Dimitri) pour la future société combinée. Geraldine a rejoint DSM en tant que directrice financière et membre du conseil d'administration en 2014. De nationalité suisse, française et britannique, elle était directrice financière Monde et membre du Conseil des opérations du groupe SGS depuis 2010, année où elle a été élue directrice financière suisse de l'année pour les grandes entreprises. Dimitri, de nationalité néerlandaise, a commencé à travailler chez DSM en 1990 et a occupé une série de rôles de direction avant d'être nommé Jeune Capitaine de l'année aux Pays-Bas - un programme de talent de direction à l'échelle du pays - en 2006. Il a été nommé au conseil d'administration de DSM en 2013. Geraldine et Dimitri sont devenus co-DG de DSM en 2020.

Il a également été annoncé précédemment qu'Emmanuel Butstraen sera directeur de l'intégration, supervisant la fusion des deux sociétés emblématiques. Emmanuel, de nationalité française, a rejoint Firmenich en 2018 en tant que président de Taste & Beyond pour piloter la transformation de cette division. Il avait passé les dix années précédentes à diriger diverses activités chez Solvay, dont les neuf dernières années au sein du comité de direction de la société. Auparavant, il a passé 17 ans chez BASF.

DSM-Firmenich réunira une recherche en science et technologie de classe mondiale avec une expertise approfondie à travers un réseau mondial de 15 installations de R&D, qui sera dirigé par le Dr Sarah Reisinger. Sarah, citoyenne américaine, est titulaire d'un doctorat en microbiologie de l'Université de Californie à Berkeley et possède une vaste expérience en biologie et dans des domaines connexes. Elle a auparavant occupé des postes de direction chez Ginkgo Bioworks et Amyris. Elle a rejoint Firmenich en 2018 pour diriger les équipes de biotechnologie et d'ingénierie des processus de la société avant de prendre son poste actuel de directrice de la recherche en 2021.

DSM-Firmenich disposera de quatre activités complémentaires et hautement performantes, toutes dotées de postes de leadership pionniers et chacune dirigée par un membre du futur Comité exécutif.

La division Parfumerie et Beauté, qui intègre les divisions Parfums et Ingrédients de Firmenich et l'activité Soins Personnels et Arômes de DSM, sera dirigée par Ilaria Resta, qui est actuellement présidente de la parfumerie de Firmenich. Ilaria, de nationalité italo-suisse, est une leader de l'industrie internationalement récompensée qui a rejoint Firmenich en 2020 après deux décennies passées chez Procter & Gamble au cours desquelles elle a été responsable de la construction de certaines des plus grandes marques de soins personnels et domestiques au monde.

Patrick Niels, vice-président exécutif de DSM Food & Beverage, dirigera l'activité combinée Food & Beverage / Taste & Beyond en établissant un partenaire à l'échelle mondiale pour l'industrie avec des capacités étendues en matière de goût, de nutrition et de fonctionnalité. Patrick, de nationalité néerlandaise et américaine, a commencé sa carrière chez Gist-Brocades en 1991, société ensuite acquise par DSM en 1998. Depuis, il a occupé divers postes de direction dans l'entreprise et dans diverses régions, y compris près de cinq ans aux États-Unis où il était responsable à la fois de l'Amérique du Nord et de l'Amérique du Sud.

Philip Eykerman, vice-président exécutif de DSM chargé de la santé, de la nutrition et des soins, continuera à diriger le développement de solutions personnalisées de qualité qui contribuent à la santé des personnes à chaque étape de leur vie. Philip, de nationalité belge, a quitté McKinsey & Company en 2011 pour superviser la stratégie d'entreprise et les fusions-acquisitions de DSM en tant que vice-président exécutif de la stratégie et des acquisitions. Depuis 2020, il est responsable de toutes les activités de DSM en matière de nutrition humaine et de santé, ainsi que des acquisitions au sein de la société.

Ivo Lansbergen, qui a été nommé vice-président exécutif de DSM pour la santé et la nutrition animales en 2019, continuera à diriger cette activité en développant des solutions pour atténuer la pression sur les ressources naturelles limitées de la planète tout en satisfaisant la demande croissante de protéines. Ivo, de nationalité néerlandaise, travaille chez DSM depuis 1997, où il a occupé divers postes de direction dans différentes activités de DSM en Europe et en Asie.

Le succès de DSM et de Firmenich repose sur les équipes passionnées, talentueuses et diversifiées de chaque entreprise. Mieke Van de Capelle, actuellement directrice des ressources humaines de Firmenich, dirigera la création d'une culture engageante qui continuera de donner la priorité à ses employés. Mieke, de nationalité belge, allie vingt ans de vie des affaires à une compréhension approfondie des stratégies humaines et culturelles au sein d'organisations mondiales axées sur l'innovation, telles que Sara Lee Corporation et Perfetti van Melle. Elle a rejoint Firmenich en 2016 et, sous sa direction, Firmenich est devenue l'une des sept seules sociétés au monde à obtenir la certification mondiale EDGE pour l'égalité des sexes.

Consciente de la portée et l'envergure mondiale de la nouvelle société DSM-Firmenich, Jane Sinclair, Directrice juridique et conformité de Firmenich, complétera le nouveau comité exécutif. De nationalité australienne, Jane apporte plus de trente ans d'expérience en matière de droit des sociétés, de réglementation et de conformité, d'éthique des affaires, de propriété intellectuelle et autres, tant sur les marchés émergents que sur les marchés matures. Grâce à son engagement en faveur d'une activité responsable, le leadership de l'entreprise en matière de gestion de l'environnement, de la sécurité et de la réglementation a été reconnu à l'échelle mondiale, avec notamment un score « Triple A » du CDP pendant quatre années consécutives. Avant de rejoindre Firmenich en 2015, Jane a occupé divers postes à responsabilité dans des entreprises telles que Abbott, AbbVie et The Coca-Cola Company.

Geraldine Matchett et Dimitri de Vreeze, co-DG de DSM, ont commenté : « Nous apprécions le soutien de tous les dirigeants des équipes de direction actuelles de DSM et de Firmenich, car tout le monde est pleinement engagé dans l'intégration réussie de ces grandes entreprises. Ils ont posé les bases à partir desquelles DSM-Firmenich sera en mesure de faire une différence majeure pour nos clients, et en fin de compte pour les personnes et la planète. Cette équipe talentueuse s'appuie sur l'incroyable expertise des deux organisations. Notre futur Comité exécutif constituera une équipe de direction conjointe incroyablement solide avec des track-records éprouvés en matière d'exécution stratégique et de création de valeur pour toutes les parties prenantes. En nous réunissant, nous créerons une entreprise où toute personne, partout dans le monde, souhaitant avoir un impact positif devrait aspirer à travailler. »

Gilbert Ghostine, qui prendra sa retraite en tant que DG de Firmenich à l'issue de la fusion, a commenté : « Il y a énormément de talent et de compétences dans les deux organisations et cette équipe de direction est parfaitement placée pour réunir nos deux entreprises iconiques et culturellement alignées. Je suis convaincu que grâce à cette équipe, DSM-Firmenich a le bon équilibre entre l'expérience, les capacités et les compétences pour offrir des opportunités convaincantes à nos employés. Les leaders que nous présentons aujourd'hui sont tous très accomplis et veilleront à ce que nous créions un leader mondial capable d'apporter à nos clients des innovations et des technologies révolutionnaires dans la droite ligne de notre raison d'être. »

Veuillez consulter www.creator-innovator.com pour obtenir des informations supplémentaires sur la transaction proposée et DSM-Firmenich.

Journée Investisseurs

DSM et Firmenich organisent aujourd'hui à Paris, en France, une Journée Investisseurs pour les investisseurs institutionnels et les analystes en actions.

Nous y offrirons une meilleure compréhension des activités de Firmenich ; et nous présenterons DSM-Firmenich, en soulignant ses principaux moteurs de valeur, en démontrant comment la nature complémentaire de DSM et Firmenich peut permettre une innovation et une co-création améliorées avec leurs clients. Tout en augmentant les rendements et en offrant une croissance durable à long terme et une valeur actionnariale.

L'événement commencera à 13 h 30 CEST. Une web émission en direct des présentations et de la session de questions-réponses est disponible ici.

À propos de Firmenich

Firmenich est la plus grande société privée de parfums et de goûts au monde et est une entreprise familiale depuis 127 ans. La société suisse est spécialisée dans les parfums, les arômes et les ingrédients et est réputée pour sa recherches de classe mondiale ainsi que pour son leadership en matière de durabilité.

À propos de DSM

DSM s'est transformée au cours de ses plus de 150 ans d'histoire en leader mondial actuel de la santé, de la nutrition et des biosciences. La société hollando-suisse se spécialise dans les ingrédients nutritionnels pour l'alimentation et l'alimentation animale, avec des capacités de bioscience de premier plan éprouvées dans le monde entier et un réseau international de sites de fabrication de haute qualité qui sous-tendent un modèle commercial de produits mondiaux, de solutions locales, de personnalisation et de précision.

